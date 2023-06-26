Manchester United are 'looking at' luring Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford as he nears the end of his Juventus contract, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been frustrated in their efforts to sign Mason Mount, after having three bids rejected by Chelsea, but boss Erik ten Hag remains determined to bolster his midfield.

Man United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have contacted Rabiot's representatives after setting their sights on welcoming him to the Premier League.

The report suggests the France international has remained on the Red Devils' radar after they came close to signing him last summer, but Juventus are attempting to negotiate a one-year contract extension.

Manchester United agreed a £15million fee with the Serie A giants for Rabiot less than 12 months ago, but the move failed to come to fruition.

Despite that setback, the Red Devils are now looking to pounce as the former Paris Saint-Germain man is just a matter of days away from becoming a free agent due to his £149,000-per-week contract expiring at the end of the month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rabiot would upgrade Manchester United's squad and could be drafted in ahead of a potential Old Trafford takeover.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rabiot?

Sheth understands that Rabiot and Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo are on Manchester United's radar as ten Hag looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Juventus are attempting to keep Rabiot out of the Red Devils' clutches by offering a new contract.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Monday: "We know the midfield area is somewhere that they want to strengthen. Albeit not in the same position as Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo is a player that they're looking at, among other players.

"There are noises now that they may be looking at Adrien Rabiot, who is a free transfer as it stands, as well. Juventus are trying to tie him down to another deal."

Has Rabiot been linked with any other clubs?

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also showing an interest in Rabiot ahead of him potentially being available without having to pay Juventus a penny.

But the report suggests Manchester United stand a better chance of acquiring the 28-year-old as he is eager to compete in the Champions League.

Newcastle United could offer Rabiot an alternative route into the English top flight as Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - revealed the Magpies have already put a £4.3million-per-year deal on the table.

But a move to La Liga could also be on the cards as Barcelona have joined the race for the central midfielder's signature.

Considering Rabiot has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, it comes as little surprise that he is being coveted by a number of clubs.