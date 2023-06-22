Manchester United would 'love' to lure Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to Old Trafford despite facing significant obstacles, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag, fresh from guiding his side to Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup glory during his first season at the helm, is seeking reinforcements in the transfer window.

Man United transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Daily Mail, Kane is hopeful of Manchester United resurrecting their interest if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy lowers his £100million valuation.

The report suggests the Red Devils have moved onto other targets after being put off by the England international's price tag, but they could be tempted to return to the negotiating table if a fee closer to £80million would be enough to strike a deal.

It is understood that Kane had been identified as ten Hag's top target heading into the summer, after setting his sights on landing a new first-choice striker, but Manchester United feel Tottenham's asking price is unrealistic.

Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to land the 29-year-old and opened discussions with his representatives ahead of a potential move to the Parc des Princes earlier this week.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would take an 'astronomical' offer to tempt Tottenham into selling Kane as Levy is desperate to keep him in north London.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kane?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are huge admirers of Kane and, as a result, they are eager to strike a deal.

However, the journalist believes the Red Devils will find it difficult to land the Tottenham talisman due to his current employers' financial expectations.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, they love Harry Kane. Of course, they would take Harry Kane if he becomes genuinely available at what they perceive to be market value.

"But a lot of things are going to have to change for Manchester United to stand a realistic chance of getting Harry Kane."

Would Kane be a game-changing signing for Man United?

Old Trafford was a happy hunting ground for Kane earlier this week as, according to Sofascore, he scored twice and grabbed an assist as England registered a convincing 7-0 win over North Macedonia.

The £200,000-per-week man, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his agreement at Tottenham, has also caused Manchester United all sorts of problems over the years.

Transfermarkt data highlights that Kane has found the back of the net five times and provided a further three assists in 18 Premier League appearances against the Red Devils.

The frontman was particularly impressive last season, racking up 32 goals despite being in a Spurs side which failed to seal European qualification.

WhoScored ranked Kane as Tottenham's top performer in the top flight, thanks to securing an average match rating of 7.51, and ten Hag would take his attacking options to the next level by acquiring his services.