Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to sanction 'a few departures' if he wants to welcome a new first-choice striker to Old Trafford in the summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer joined the Red Devils on loan during the January transfer window, but further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of next season.

Man United transfer news - Summer departures

According to Football Insider, Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial have gained interest from Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The report suggests Hammers chief David Moyes is an admirer of the trio, who earn a combined £500,000-per-week with the Red Devils, and has shortlisted them as potential summer targets.

But West Ham are not McTominay's only suitors as Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Scotland international due to head coach Eddie Howe being a huge fan.

There are also question marks over the futures of David De Gea, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton, whose respective contracts are due to expire in the summer.

However, respected journalist Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is eager to tie De Gea down to fresh terms rather than allowing him to leave as a free agent.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about the situation?

Sheth believes Manchester United will only be able to bring in a new striker if they offload some of their fringe players in the coming months.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's always difficult to get a big deal done in January. I know Chelsea spent even more money in January than they did in the summer transfer window, but that just seems to be the exception.

"Particularly with what's going on behind the scenes at United, I don't think we were expecting big, big money to be spent in the January transfer window.

"I think it will go into the summer. That's not to say that United won't be a little bit hamstrung with finances if it's still the current situation because I think there will still need to be a few departures here and there due to having quite a big squad.

"They've got a lot of young players and a lot of senior professionals who probably aren't getting the game-time that they want. Not only will United have to look at that, but the players themselves will have to look at that as well.

"I think you'll see a few departures in the summer, as well as Erik ten Hag trying to remould that squad by bringing in that centre forward."

Who are Man United looking to sign?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have identified Harry Kane as one of their top striker targets ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The report suggests the Tottenham Hotspur talisman is open to making the move to Old Trafford and exploratory talks have already been held.

It is understood that Victor Osimhen is at the top of ten Hag's transfer shortlist, although Napoli value him at up to £115million.

Manchester United have also been scouting Roma frontman Tammy Abraham ahead of potentially luring him back to the Premier League.