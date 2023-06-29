Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has not wanted to offload David De Gea 'at any point' and remains determined to tie him down to a new contract at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of his second season at the Red Devils' helm, which will include Champions League football, the Dutchman is hoping to agree fresh terms with his first-choice goalkeeper.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea

According to The Athletic, De Gea is assessing his options after a contract extension he initially signed has not been rubber-stamped by Manchester United.

The report suggests the Red Devils backed out of the agreed proposal, which included the Spaniard taking a significant pay cut, and a less lucrative offer has been put on the table instead.

It is understood that ten Hag's uncertainty has led to De Gea's Manchester United career being put in jeopardy, with the club scouring the market for replacements.

The 32-year-old is due to become a free agent in a matter of days, as his £375,000-per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea has not been given the green light to head to Manchester United's Carrington training complex to pen a new contract.

What has Dean Jones said about De Gea?

Jones understands that ten Hag has not made a U-turn over De Gea and is keen to keep the shot-stopper on board for another season.

The respected journalist believes the former Atletico Madrid man put in a number of impressive performances last season and is in line to remain at Manchester United.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ten Hag didn't want to get rid of De Gea at any point. Ten Hag's mindset, as I understand it, has always been that one more season of De Gea sees him through to the following year, when he goes and buys the goalkeeper that fits his long-term strategy at the club.

"De Gea has got a good record for clean sheets. He was a very good performer at Manchester United last season. I know there were a couple of high-profile mistakes, but that can come with any goalkeeper at any value, so that's not something you can eradicate just by signing a new one.

"I don't think this is a case of ten Hag changing his mind over it once, from the goalkeepers' situation."

Who could De Gea join if he leaves?

De Gea could become the latest big-name to swap the Premier League for a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia as, according to CaughtOffside, he is weighing up a potential move to the Middle Eastern nation.

The report suggests the Spain international has not made a final decision over where his future lies, but joining former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League remains an option.

It is understood that a big-money deal has been put on the table for De Gea, which he snubbed before Manchester United retracted their contract offer.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the custodian's head could be turned by the money on offer in Saudi Arabia.