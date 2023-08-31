Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is now 'prepared to keep' Harry Maguire and he will only seal a late move away from Old Trafford on one condition, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have spent more than £160million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, but there is still time to sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Times, Manchester United have told Premier League rivals West Ham United that Maguire is going nowhere during the final hours of the window after blocking a fresh approach from the east Londoners earlier this week.

The report suggests Hammers chief David Moyes was open to reviving a move for the England international, who has entered the final two years of his £200,000-per-week contract and appeared to have changed his mind over a switch to the capital, but the Red Devils are refusing to sanction his exit at this stage.

Maguire initially looked set to head to West Ham earlier this month, only for a £30million move to collapse after he struggled to negotiate a pay-off with Manchester United, resulting in last season's Europa Conference League winners focusing on alternative options.

But Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central defender would be 'silly to stay' at Old Trafford after he has fallen down the pecking order since ten Hag's arrival in the dugout.

The Dutch tactician also stripped Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy ahead of the new campaign, which led to Aston Villa making enquiries over his availability.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maguire?

Romano believes that Raphael Varane being forced onto the sidelines for a month and financial limitations have ended Maguire's chances of sealing a move away from Manchester United.

The Italian journalist understands that ten Hag's stance over the 30-year-old has altered and his exit will only be sanctioned if an offer which is too good to refuse is tabled.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It makes no sense to make it happen because, with Varane's injury, they have less than two days to find a replacement for Maguire on the market with the same formula.

"Due to the financial fair play restrictions for Manchester United, it is too complicated. This is why the situation of Maguire, at the moment, is on standby and I think there is a very good chance for him to stay at Manchester United.

"Only an important proposal could change this story in the final days of the window. But, at the moment, I'm told that Erik ten Hag is prepared to keep Maguire at the club."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Man United?

Manchester United could raid Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as, according to Sky Sports, initial contact has been made over the possibility of landing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The report suggests the north Londoners are open to allowing the central midfielder to leave, after he initially came close to joining Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, due to entering the final two years of his £100,000-per-week contract.

Manchester United have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit as, although Hojbjerg has gained interest from Saudi Arabian big-spenders, his preference is to remain in Europe if he seals his Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit.

The Denmark international's arrival at Old Trafford would allow him to reunite with ten Hag, who he made 14 appearances under while the now-Red Devils chief was in charge of Bayern Munich II.