Manchester United are upping the ante in their attempts to lure Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard to Old Trafford for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils got their Premier League campaign underway with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, but boss Erik ten Hag could still freshen up his squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Man United transfer news - Benjamin Pavard

According to MailOnline, Pavard is pushing to join Manchester United despite Bayern signalling their intention to keep him at the Allianz Arena.

The report suggests the Red Devils are likely to test the reigning Bundesliga champions' resolve with a second bid for the France international, who is valued at £26million and started his current employers' German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig last weekend.

It comes after Manchester United's opening proposal was rejected despite reaching a verbal agreement with Pavard over personal terms.

The defender has emerged as ten Hag's priority target in the event of Harry Maguire leaving, although Serie A giants Juventus are providing competition for his signature.

Manchester City also set their sights on recruiting Pavard earlier in the summer, but the 27-year-old has remained on Bayern's books for now.

There is uncertainty over the former Stuttgart man's long-term future as his contract, which allows him to pocket £116,000-per-week, is due to expire in less than 12 months.

What has Dean Jones said about Pavard?

Jones understands that Manchester United are eager to bring in a new defensive option while there are still doubts over whether Maguire will be heading onto pastures new.

The respected journalist believes Pavard, who has been described as 'special' by former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, has been identified as ten Hag's number one target to replace the England international if he moves on.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They still want Maguire to come to a conclusion and move on. I think we've reached the stage where a centre-back - or at least a defender - is a high priority.

"They want to get someone in that squad that replaces Maguire in there. I think that Pavard seems to be the one that makes most sense to them at this stage, and they are pursuing it."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

Ten Hag is also looking to bolster his options in the heart of Manchester United's midfield and, according to The Guardian, the Dutchman has turned his attentions towards landing Everton's Amadou Onana.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit do not want to sell the Belgium international just 12 months on from his £33million arrival on Merseyside, but they could demand as much as £50million if the Red Devils come calling.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position as Onana still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park.

Despite there being uncertainty over whether the combative midfielder will still be on the Toffees' books by the time the transfer window slams shut, he was still named in his current employers' starting line-up for the weekend defeat to Fulham.

Onana's inclusion came after he was also a key man during his first season with Everton, making 35 appearances.