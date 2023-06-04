Manchester United star Harry Maguire is set to hold 'direct' talks with boss Erik ten Hag ahead of a potential Old Trafford exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of competing in next season's Champions League, ten Hag will look to freshen up his Red Devils squad during the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Times, ten Hag has indicated that Maguire will be allowed to leave Manchester United as he seeks more regular game-time.

The report suggests the central defender is unhappy with the lack of opportunities he has been handed this season, leaving him with a decision to make over his future.

It is understood that West Ham United could offer Maguire a route out of Old Trafford, with the east Londoners expected to revive their interest after making an enquiry in January.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old could pursue a transfer in a bid to save his England career.

Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate has admitted it will be difficult to remain loyal to Maguire if he remains out of the first-team picture at Manchester United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maguire?

Romano understands that Maguire will hold discussions with ten Hag after Manchester United competed with rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The respected journalist is aware that the former Leicester City man is seeking assurances over his game-time.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "There will be direct contact between Maguire and Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. They will discuss his future.

"Erik ten Hag appreciates how professional Maguire has been this season, but he also understands that he can't continue like this. There will be a conversation between the player and the manager, and they will clarify that, for sure."

Should Man United sell Maguire this summer?

Transfermarkt statistics show that Maguire was only handed 759 minutes of Premier League action this season, so it is clear that he has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Sixteen starts in all competitions further emphasises that the England international is facing an uphill battle in a bid to win over ten Hag, meaning a parting of ways would make sense for all parties.

However, Maguire's loss of form means it will be difficult for Manchester United to recoup anywhere near the amount of money they spent on him - £80million - in 2019.

The centre-half will also have hefty wage demands, considering he is currently on a contract worth £200,000-per-week, and that will limit the amount of potential buyers.

Manchester United may be left with little choice but to lower their expectations if they want to sell Maguire, who has made close to 180 appearances for the club.