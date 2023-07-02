Manchester United are 'very much interested' in luring Inter Milan star Andre Onana to Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are preparing to return to the Champions League, thanks to a productive first season under boss Erik ten Hag, and potential reinforcements are being eyed in the transfer market.

Man United transfer news - Andre Onana

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Onana by holding direct talks with Inter.

The respected Italian journalist suggests the Red Devils have asked to be informed of the goalkeeper's situation as ten Hag is an admirer, while his current employers are seeking up to £48million.

It is understood that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Onana, following productive discussions with his representatives, while an official bid could be lodged imminently.

Ten Hag is desperate to acquire the 27-year-old as soon as possible, while Chelsea are mulling over whether to hold talks with Inter.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana would be a 'game-changing' signing for Manchester United.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Onana?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are keen to sign Onana, while they may have received a major boost.

The journalist is aware that Inter need to secure funds due to their current financial situation, meaning the shot-stopper could be a big-name to head through the San Siro exit door.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that Manchester United are very much interested in Onana.

"Inter are going to be quite bullish in terms of their valuation, but they also have to sell and Manchester United know this.

"We've heard prices ranging from probably the low end of €40million all the way up to €70million, but it definitely won't be at the top end of that bracket."

Would Onana be a good signing for Man United?

Onana is clearly a safe pair of hands as, according to Transfermarkt, he has kept 104 clean sheets over the course of his senior club career.

He also played a crucial role in Inter reaching last season's Champions League final, failing to miss a single minute of action.

Although the Italian giants missed out on European glory, after suffering a defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul, Onana was still able to lift two pieces of silverware as he added to his personal trophy cabinet.

Having made 145 appearances during ten Hag's reign at Ajax, the Manchester United chief is fully aware of the Cameroonian's ability.

Sofascore data highlights that Onana averaged 79 per cent pass accuracy per Serie A outing during the 2022/23 season, and his distribution could make the Red Devils a totally different force.