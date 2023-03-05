Manchester United are looking to ensure a club-record holder will remain on board beyond the end of the season, it has been claimed.

Man Utd: Ten Hag now 'wants to keep' £375k-a-week star at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to hand David De Gea a new Old Trafford contract as he is 'one of the leaders of the team', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea has been on the Red Devils' books for more than a decade, having joined in a £18.9million move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, but there is uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Man United contract news - David De Gea

According to respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in ongoing discussions with De Gea and his representatives over a new contract.

The transfer guru suggests the goalkeeper is keen to remain with the Red Devils and negotiations are progressing positively.

De Gea entered the final six months of his £375,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, while Manchester United have opted against triggering a one-year extension option.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard is a big part of ten Hag's plans and willing to take a pay cut in order to remain with his current employers.

De Gea revealed last month that he is locked in talks with the Manchester United hierarchy and negotiations will 'end in a good way'.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about De Gea?

Sheth believes that ten Hag is an admirer of De Gea and remains keen to tie him down to fresh terms at Manchester United.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the 32-year-old's leadership qualities have made the Red Devils particularly eager to reach an agreement.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "We're still waiting to see if David De Gea is going to sign a new contract at United.

"He is the record clean sheet holder now and he has been praised roundly by Erik ten Hag following his performances.

"Noises coming out of Old Trafford would suggest that De Gea is the kind of guy that Erik ten Hag would want to keep because he sees him as one of the leaders of the team as well."

Does De Gea deserve a new contract?

De Gea has remained one of the first names on the team-sheet despite the uncertainty over whether he will still be on Manchester United's books beyond the summer, with Transfermarkt showing he has played every minute of the Premier League campaign.

The 45-cap Spain international described last weekend's Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United as the 'perfect day' as he usurped Peter Schmeichel as the Red Devils' leading clean sheet holder as well as picking up a winner's medal.

De Gea was handed a 7.4 match rating by Sofascore for his exploits at Wembley, where he made two saves to keep the Magpies at bay.

He has now made more than 520 appearances for Manchester United and been a terrific servant for the club since moving from his homeland.

Having remained an integral part of the squad after the appointment of ten Hag last year, there is no doubt that he deserves a new contract.

