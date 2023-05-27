Sheikh Jassim has already approved Manchester United's 10-man transfer wishlist ahead of a possible takeover.

The Qatari billionaire is in the running to become the new owner of the club with the takeover process dragging on.

The delay is far from ideal in terms of Man Utd's transfer plans with the window opening in two weeks' time.

However, the current owners, the Glazers, are committed to backing the club until they relinquish control.

In fact, according to El Pais, the club are planning one of the biggest ‘market assaults’ in football history.

Man Utd have a 10-man transfer shortlist

The club have a 10-man transfer shortlist that has already been green-lighted by Sheikh Jassim.

It includes three striker targets, three central midfield targets, two left wing targets and two centre back targets.

Let's take a look at who those 10 targets are:

Man Utd's three striker targets

Harry Kane

Victor Osimhen

Dusan Vlahovic

It's clear that United want Kane from Tottenham and it seems that he's their No.1 target in terms of a striker. But Osimhen certainly wouldn't be a bad alternative having fired Napoli to Serie A glory with 28 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Juventus' Vlahovic was previously linked with the club and would surely be seen as the third option of the three.

Man Utd's three central midfield targets

Adrien Rabiot

Frenkie de Jong

Alexis Mac Allister

Both Rabiot and De Jong were heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford last summer and are still targets for the club it seems. Rabiot is set to leave Juve on a free transfer this summer which will make the deal a lot easier to complete this time around. De Jong to Man Utd dominated the transfer window 12 months ago and we could be set for another saga. Mac Allister from Brighton would be a good option, but it seems they face plenty of competition from rivals for his signature.

Man Utd's two left wing targets

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kingsley Coman

Kvaratskhelia, the 22-year-old Georgian, has been sensational for Napoli this season with 12 goals and 10 assists from 32 Serie A matches. The alternative would be Coman, who has previously been linked to the Old Trafford club.

Man Utd's two centre back targets

Ronald Araujo

Kim Min-jae

With Harry Maguire set to leave the club, United will be in need of another defender. Ronald Araujo is an option - although he's recently signed a new deal with Barcelona that could keep him at the club. However, a deal for Napoli's Kim Min-jae looks far more likely with reports suggesting it's close to a done deal for £40 million.