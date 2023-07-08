Manchester United star Harry Maguire 'may look to go elsewhere' and will hold talks with boss Erik ten Hag over his Old Trafford future, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are preparing to return to the Champions League next season, which has resulted in them being active in the transfer market.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are finding it more difficult to find a buyer for Maguire after he was handed a pay rise - Salary Sport claim he earns £200,000-a-week.

The report suggests the central defender was rewarded with a considerable wage increase after last season’s third-place finish booked the Red Devils' place in the Champions League, but he and ten Hag remain open to parting ways.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur have considered offering Maguire a route out of Manchester United after he has fallen down the pecking order.

West Ham United have also been offered the chance to explore a deal for the England international, while transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa may head to the negotiating table.

Manchester United could pocket £40million by sanctioning Maguire's exit, but that would result in them making a significant loss as they paid £80million to sign him from Leicester City in 2019.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maguire?

Jacobs believes Maguire will hold discussions with ten Hag before deciding whether to seek a move away from Manchester United.

But the respected journalist feels that is a distinct possibility as the 30-year-old, who has been described as 'unbelievable' by teammate Luke Shaw, looks to maintain his starting spot in the England squad ahead of next year's European Championships.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There will be a conversation between Erik ten Hag and the player. They'll both set out their position.

"Obviously, ten Hag's perspective is that Maguire is going to get diminished game-time, but he is valued as a leader at the football club.

"Maguire may look to go elsewhere because he has to start thinking about the Euros and, ultimately, the long-term England game-time.

"I think John Stones is quite locked in his position, but there's definitely a question mark over Maguire for England. The less he plays for Manchester United, the more chance there is that someone takes his spot.

"Obviously, there is a realistic possibility that Maguire goes during the summer. But, first and foremost, he has to have that conversation with ten Hag, and then we'll start to understand what the possibilities are."

Have Man United got a Maguire replacement lined up?

Manchester United's priority appears to be getting a new goalkeeper into the club as, according to Fabrizio Romano, they have now launched multiple bids for Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Robert Sanchez has also emerged as a target, while discussions have been held with Feyenoord over Justin Bijlow.

Ten Hag is keen to draft in a new striker as well, with talks continuing over Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani, of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mason Mount became Manchester United's first signing of the summer when he completed a £55million switch from Chelsea earlier this week.