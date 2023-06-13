Manchester United are preparing to hold 'concrete conversations' with Chelsea as they look to lure Mason Mount to Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After leading the Red Devils back into the Champions League and enjoying Carabao Cup glory, boss Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are expected to test Chelsea's resolve with an official bid for Mount soon.

But the report suggests there is a gap between the two clubs' valuation of the England international, while the Red Devils are refusing to pay over the odds.

It is understood that Manchester United are readying a £50million proposal, which will be lodged later this month.

But that falls some way short of what Chelsea are looking for as the west Londoners are demanding a minimum of £70million for their academy graduate.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will need to reach a compromise with their Premier League rivals over a transfer fee as they may be limited to a £100million budget as they look to make two quickfire signings.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount?

Jones understands that Manchester United have scheduled talks with Chelsea as they look to discover whether a move for Mount is viable.

However, the respected journalist is aware that there is optimism, from within the Red Devils' camp, that the creative midfielder will be at Old Trafford next season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Now the window is open, and Manchester United are ready for concrete conversations that will dictate, for sure, which way this is heading.

"There has been a reasonable level of confidence around it, from people I've spoken to. I think Manchester United just believe that they are very well-placed if, indeed, he does leave Chelsea."

Is Mount likely to join Man United this summer?

The signs are positive as, according to Football Insider, Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Mount.

The report suggests the Red Devils are leading the race for the 24-year-old's signature despite facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Mount will earn £200,000-per-week if he completes a big-money move to Manchester United, while Champions League football being on offer has been crucial in his decision.

It means the former Derby County loanee is on course to secure a major pay rise as his Chelsea deal, which expires in just over 12 months, is worth £80,000-per-week.

The Blues will not want to see Mount walk away as a free agent next year, so they may be forced into selling him - after making 195 appearances for the club - this summer.