A Manchester United star has overcome adversity to become one of the world's best players in his position, it has been claimed.

Man Utd now in 'vital' negotiations with £150k-a-week star at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Luke Shaw is 'one of the best left-backs in the world' and it is 'vital' that the Old Trafford giants are able to convince him to sign a new contract, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The England international played a key role in the Red Devils winning their first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era, when they overcame Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last weekend.

Man United contract news - Luke Shaw

According to Football Insider, Shaw is close to penning a new contract at Manchester United after renewal talks have progressed well.

The report suggests all parties are confident of an agreement being reached and the 27-year-old, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £30million switch from Southampton in 2014, is keen to sign on the dotted line.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that it is 'important' for Manchester United to tie Shaw down to fresh terms.

Although the Red Devils triggered a 12-month extension in the full-back's current deal, which is worth £150,000-per-week, doubts over his long-term future remain as the contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

The uncertainty has resulted in Chelsea holding an interest in Shaw, while Newcastle were also keeping tabs on his situation earlier in the season.

What has Dean Jones said about Shaw?

Jones believes it is crucial for Manchester United to reach an internal agreement with Shaw over a new contract as he has developed into a leading star in his position.

The respected journalist feels the defender has overcome some testing times at Old Trafford and deserves recognition for his efforts.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "It's vital that Manchester United get Luke Shaw tied down right now. He's one of the best left-backs in the world.

"He deserves so much credit for the way he has maintained focus and desire to not let his levels drift in difficult moments when he's been at United."

Does Shaw deserve a new contract?

WhoScored handed Shaw a 7.7 match rating as he grabbed an assist during Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle last weekend, so it is abundantly clear that he made a major impact at Wembley.

The left-back has racked up 30 goal contributions over the course of 244 appearances for the club, heading into Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round clash with West Ham United, while he seems to have taken his game to another level under ten Hag.

Sofascore data shows Shaw has averaged 1.7 tackles, as many clearances and 1.3 interceptions, while also creating five big chances, since the Premier League campaign got underway.

Ten Hag's decision to spend £14.7million on Tyrell Malacia, providing extra competition, seems to have galvanised the Kingston-upon-Thames-born man.

FBref statistics highlight Shaw has averaged more goals, assists and blocks per 90 minutes than the Dutchman this season, emphasising that he is deserving of a new contract.

