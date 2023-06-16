Manchester United are facing an uphill battle to sign Mason Mount as there is a 'gulf in valuation' between the Old Trafford outfit and Chelsea, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are likely to be active in the transfer market after Erik ten Hag led his side to Champions League qualification ahead of next season.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are expected to head to the negotiating table with an official bid for Mount soon.

However, the report suggests the Red Devils are unwilling to pay over the odds for the creative midfielder and there is a sizeable difference between their valuation and the fee Chelsea are looking for.

It is understood that Liverpool have pulled out of the race for Mount's signature due to the west Londoners' hefty demands.

That could play into Manchester United's hands, and they are readying a £50million proposal which will be lodged later this month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are preparing to hold 'concrete conversations' with Chelsea, while there is confidence behind the scenes that they will sign Mount.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea are seeking significantly more cash than Manchester United are looking to pay, with Mount's current employers valuing him at up to £75million.

But the respected journalist believes the Red Devils will have more chance of driving the price down if the England international makes it clear that he is eager to move onto pastures new.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Mount, Manchester United will need Chelsea to budge on the fee. There's a £15million to £20million gulf in valuation between Manchester United's price tag and Chelsea's.

"They want him for under £60million and, if possible, under £55million. Chelsea, obviously, want a lot closer to £70million or £75million, which may be ambitious given there's only a limited amount left on the contract time.

"But Mount has huge potential, he is the right age and the right profile. First and foremost, Chelsea need to hear from Mount to see whether they stand any chance of keeping him. If not, they'll turn into negotiation mode, at which point, Manchester United will be looking to get the price down."

Are Man United likely to get Mount for less than Chelsea are looking for?

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract, according to Spotrac, and that has put Chelsea in a difficult position.

Unless they are able to convince their academy graduate - who has made 195 appearances for the club - to agree fresh terms, the Blues will be running the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent next summer.

Allowing Mount to leave without receiving a penny simply cannot happen, so Chelsea may be forced to think again when it comes to the price tag they have slapped on him.

Liverpool cooling their interest is likely to help Manchester United in their pursuit, while they have already agreed personal terms and a contract worth £200,000-per-week with the 24-year-old.

Mount has been described by former Chelsea winger Joe Cole as 'unbelievable', and it seems there could be a deal to be done.