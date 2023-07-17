Manchester United have set their sights on luring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT when they will up the ante in their pursuit of the Atalanta star.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, whose side are preparing for Champions League action in the upcoming campaign, is looking to add to the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to The Guardian, Manchester United will turn their attentions towards signing Hojlund after wrapping up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The report suggests the Red Devils are waiting to progress discussions for the striker, who scored 16 goals last season, but Atalanta are hoping to recoup up to £60million for his services.

It is understood that the Serie A side will only entertain selling Hojlund for cash as Manchester United have been unsuccessful in their attempts to offer players in part-exchange as they look to lower his price tag.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League giants could head back to Atalanta with another proposal after their opening approach was rejected.

The Glazer family could be forced to sign Hojlund in the coming weeks due to growing fears that Manchester United's value will plummet during ongoing takeover negotiations.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund?

Jacobs understands that Atalanta have slapped a £60million price tag on Hojlund after Manchester United have made their interest clear.

Although the respected journalist acknowledges that the Red Devils are hoping to pay a substantial amount less for the 20-year-old Denmark international, he is aware that they will attempt to negotiate a deal after Onana's move from Inter is wrapped up.

He also believes offloading players who have been deemed surplus to requirements is a priority for ten Hag ahead of the new season getting underway.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "€70million is a huge amount of money to pay for Hojlund. Manchester United's starting position has been significantly lower, but they will work after Onana - if Onana comes in - to try and bridge that gap in valuation and then on outgoings as well."

When is Onana expected to join Man United?

It appears that Onana may be just a matter of hours away from being unveiled as Manchester United's latest arrival as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he is set to undergo a medical after an agreement with Inter is close to being reached.

The Italian reporter suggests the Red Devils will request a visa for the Cameroon international, who made 145 appearances during ten Hag's Ajax reign, as they look to get the move rubber-stamped ahead of travelling to the United States for a pre-season tour.

It comes after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana would be a 'statement signing' for Manchester United.

Ten Hag's hunt for a new shot-stopper became even more desperate when it was confirmed that David De Gea would not be returning to Old Trafford.

A new contract was not agreed with the Spaniard after his £375,000-per-week deal expired at the end of last month.