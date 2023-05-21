Manchester United have been working on a deal for Kim Min-jae since last October and Erik ten Hag has been 'sending scouts' to watch the Napoli star in action ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, who have set their sights on finishing the season in the Premier League's top four, are already putting their summer plans in place.

Man United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to the Mirror, Kim is on the verge of joining Manchester United after being persuaded to head to Old Trafford.

The report suggests the central defender, who has a £43million release clause written into his Napoli contract, has decided to move to the Red Devils after being identified as a top target by ten Hag.

It is understood that Manchester United have already put a proposal worth £7.8million-per-year on the table and they have informed Kim's current employers of their intention to activate his release clause during the early stages of July.

But a switch to the red half of Manchester is not a foregone conclusion as Newcastle United also hold an interest after sending scouts to watch the South Korea international in action, while Napoli could offer a new contract.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim?

Romano understands that Manchester United have been attempting to put together a proposal for a number of months as they look to add Kim to ten Hag's options.

The respected journalist is aware that scouts have been watching the newly-crowned Serie A title winner extensively this season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For Kim, we have to say that Manchester United started to work on this deal at the end of October and the beginning of November.

"They have been sending their scouts and they have always been in attendance to follow Kim Min-jae with Napoli.

"He has been putting in excellent performances and he has been the best centre-back of the season, for sure, in Serie A. He is doing very, very well."

What would Kim add to Man United's defence?

Kim had been handed an average match rating of 7.1 heading into the weekend, by WhoScored, for his Serie A performances this season - a figure only bettered by two Napoli teammates.

That emphasises how pivotal he has been in the Italian giants' title charge, while he has also registered four goal contributions along the way.

Opponents have found it difficult to break Napoli down, with Kim helping the newly-crowned champions to 14 clean sheets.

There is no doubt that the addition of the 26-year-old would give Manchester United more defensive solidity heading into next term.