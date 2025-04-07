Manchester United could look at signing a player to play behind the striker in the summer transfer window, alongside bringing in a centre-forward, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

It's been an incredibly underwhelming campaign for United, who currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League. The Red Devils do have the chance to rescue their season in the Europa League with a quarter-final tie coming later this week against French giants Lyon.

United are yet to provide manager Ruben Amorim with a host of new players to suit his system, with the Portuguese manager only having one transfer window in charge so far. The summer is a prime opportunity for the Red Devils to bring in reinforcements as they aim to steer themselves back in the right direction.

Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd's Transfer Plans

They could sign an attacking midfielder

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has provided an update on United's transfer plans for the summer window. The respected journalist has confirmed that alongside bringing in a new striker, the Red Devils could look to add a player to play just behind in an attacking midfield role...

"It's a possibility to add at least one more, to play behind the striker. But again, Financial Fair Play and sales will dictate the market and we will understand later on how much they can really spend this summer."

Ruben Amorim's stats at Manchester United Stats Output Games 30 Wins 13 Draws 6 Losses 11 Points 45 Points Per Game 1.50

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that United could look to make two 'blockbuster' additions when the summer transfer window opens later this year. If United manage to qualify for the Champions League, then we could see the Manchester outfit make a play to secure the signature of a striker such as Victor Osimhen.

Although Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled to make a significant impact in attack since arriving at Old Trafford, there's an argument to suggest that the young duo need quality service, with Amorim's side struggling to create a significant number of chances.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Lineker and Shearer Agree on Man Utd’s Progress Under Amorim Manchester United have failed to improve since Ruben Amorim arrived through the door, according to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 07/04/2025