Lautaro Martinez could emerge as an attainable back-up option for Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag in the summer transfer window.

United are waiting for clarity over top options like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic as they prepare to step up their hunt for a new No.9.

And it is believed Inter Milan forward Martinez is one of the names that will be considered if United are unable to make progress on any of those three fronts.

Goncalo Ramos is another name under the microscope, though Benfica are set to fight for a high transfer fee - and there are also a few concerns about the efficiency of his play.

Who would Lautaro Martinez replace at Old Trafford?

Ten Hag has had a pretty successful first season at Old Trafford with the Carabao Cup trophy in the bag and an FA Cup final against Manchester City still to take place.

Yet there are flaws in the team that need addressing and the most pressing issue is the one at striker position.

There is no clear sign that Wout Weghorst will be staying at the club beyond his loan spell from Burnley and even if he is, it would be as a reserve option. Anthony Martial has struggled to convince Ten Hag he can be relied upon as a regular goalscorer too, as fitness issues have continued to plague him and he could even be sold if a serious offer landed.

What are United's chances of signing striker targets?

Tottenham are fully intent on keeping Kane as it stands, though United are continuing to monitor the issues around North London incase that changes.

Osimhen is currently being priced out of the market as Napoli fight to hold onto him for another season, while the future of Vlahovic at Juventus is unclear and some sources are indicating he will remain loyal to them as they aim to bounce back from a turbulent year.

It is these situations that could lead United to consider fresh options and Inter's Lautaro is an in-form elite forward with good pedigree and potential for a move.

He has regularly been linked with the Premier League, in part due to a desire to one day test himself in the division, but sources also indicate that this could be a moment for something to happen.

How much would Lautaro Martinez cost?

Martinez, 25, could be attainable at around £60million due to Inter's current financial situation.

He scored both goals in a Coppa Italia Final win over Fiorentina on Wednesday and there is a feeling he could become a player of interest to several team over the coming months.

One of those other interested clubs could be Chelsea as they seek solutions in their front line. Mauricio Pochettino has shown public admiration for his fellow Argentine in the past but it will be interesting to see how he sees Chelsea's style of play opening up with the personnel available, with Christopher Nkunku also set to join from RB Leipzig.

Lautaro is not quite the typical, natural No.9, often seen as a support figure or additional forward, but his record of 28 goals and 11 assists this season certainly proves he has the credentials to make an impact at the very top level.