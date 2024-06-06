Highlights Manchester United eyeing Milos Kerkez as solution to left-back conundrum after Shaw and Malacia injuries.

Manchester United could recruit a new left-back this summer after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were struck by injury during 2023/24 and, in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the transfer expert suggested that Milos Kerkez is being monitored by the club.

Throughout the season, Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag was forced to play the likes of Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left-hand side of the back four - all of whom are not left-backs by trade.

In this summer’s transfer window, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co will be eager to address the conundrum they face. For reference: Shaw and Malacia featured in a combined 12 league games last season, which contributed to their worst-ever Premier League finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United conceded 58 goals in the 2023/24 season, boasting a better defensive record than the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Man Utd ‘Appreciate’ Milos Kerkez

‘Bournemouth would ask for big, big money’

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that Manchester United are keen to sign a left-back before the trading period closes in September, with Bournemouth’s Kerkez emerging as one of the players ‘they appreciate’.

"We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position.

Adding to that, Naples-born Romano insisted that Kerkez is ‘not the only one’ they are discussing in-house. With stern competition coming from the Chelsea camp, it was revealed that no direct contact has been made between the Old Trafford outfit and Kerkez’s representatives.

“He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact."

A former AC Milan youth prospect, Kerkez made 52 appearances in his first full season of top flight football with former employers, AZ Alkmaar, and has now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best players in his position.

Bournemouth Set to Ask for ‘Big, Big Money’

Man Utd also interested in Alphonso Davies

Romano did insist that Andoni Iraola and Co would ask for ‘big, big money’ for the 15-cap Hungary international, who played 28 Premier League games for the Cherries last season. As such, the Cherries value him as a top player, meaning a deal would not be easy to strike.

It cost the Cherries around the £15.5 million mark to snare the diminutive full-back from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, per the Bournemouth Echo - and a year on, they would be looking for a figure far north of what they shelled out for the then teenager.

“Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it's not going to be an easy deal.

Deeming the transfer ‘one to watch’, transfer expert Romano suggested that Kerkez is subject to plenty of interest from teams across Europe, while Manchester United themselves are also keen admirers of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Kerkez 23/24 vs Shaw 22/23 - Premier League Stats Statistic Kerkez (23/24) Shaw (22/23) Appearances 22(6) 30(1) Goals/Assists 0/1 1/2 Tackles and interceptions per game 2.4 3 Clearances per game 2 1.7 Pass success rate (%) 77.2 86 Overall rating 6.42 6.90

“It's going to be one to watch, for sure, because it’s a market where left backs are really, really requested. Plenty of interest around Europe, clubs waiting to see what happens, for example with Alphonso Davies and many other similar cases."

Who Manchester United will end up getting this summer remains unknown given what Romano suggests is a really bloated market for left-backs, but one thing is for sure: Ratcliffe and his entourage are keen on getting another on board with their project.