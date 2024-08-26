As the transfer window turns into its final week, Manchester United have refused to rule out the prospect of more signings, aside from the deal for Manuel Ugarte, reveals Fabrizio Romano exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

An eventful summer for Erik ten Hag has seen the likes Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro welcomed into the dressing room to bulk up squad depth ahead of the grueling Premier League season. The Dutch tactician will be looking to ameliorate a disappointing eighth-place finish last term and the new signings will likely make a key difference.

But Ten Hag and Co are not yet convinced, and they remain eager to add new faces, even aside from their top defensive midfield priority in Ugarte.

Romano: Man Utd tentative to 'last minute opportunities'

Potential departures may push Red Devils back into the market.

When quizzed on the possibility of additional business in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, beyond the move for Ugarte, Romano confirmed that United were not prepared to conclusively shut the door on new signings. He said:

"In terms of other business, it will depend. Maybe some player leaves, there could still be space for something last minute for Manchester United. Nothing 100% confirmed yet, so Man United will decide [this] week based on opportunities, but I would keep the door always open for last minute opportunities."

Speaking on player departures, Ten Hag and his entourage may be expecting a few in the final days of the transfer window. For one, Scott McTominay is nearing an exit for Napoli, with the Italian outfit seeing a £25 million bid accepted. While the club may see PSG's Ugarte as a possible positional replacement to the Scotsman, both play starkly different roles within their positions - the Uruguayan more defensive and McTominay more eager to crash into the box.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay netted a career high of seven league goals last term, ranking as the joint-third highest goalscorer in the squad.

Replacing McTominay's brief goalscoring exploits from last season may be a thought to Manchester United's recruitment team, though they could face another setback in attack, with Jadon Sancho edging closer to a move away from Old Trafford. Juventus are considered front-runners, but Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, and either could push for a move in the closing days of the window.

Sancho featured just thrice last season, before a fall-out with Ten Hag led to a brief loan spell at his former club, Borussia Dortmund. He thrived in Germany, however, even helping his side to a Champions League final, and after squashing differences with his boss, Sancho could now be set to play a useful role in supporting the team's ambitions this coming year. But, if he were to leave now instead, the Red Devils might consider re-entering the market for a new wide man.

Manuel Ugarte Saga to Conclude Very Soon

Ten Hag to finally acquire his man

Manchester United had earmarked Ugarte as a target well in the early embers of the summer transfer window, though negotiations had reached a stand-still over PSG's firm valuation. But recent breakthroughs, coupled with the player himself displaying a strong interest in the move, has now led to the deal's imminent closure, and the 23-year-old is reportedly "ready to travel" as well.

Manuel Ugarte's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics Minutes 1,935 Goals/Assists 0/2 Pass success rate 91.5% Tackles per game 3.9 Interceptions per game 1.6 Clearances per game 1 Overall rating 7.15

A loan with an obligation to pay clause is the expected structure of the transfer, but Paris Saint-Germain remain reluctant to budge from their £51 million price tag. United, on the other hand, are hoping to convince the Parisian outlet to knock fees down to around £42 million, per GMS sources.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com