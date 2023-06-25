Who should Manchester United sign: Mason Mount or Moises Caicedo?

That appears to be the option for Erik ten Hag.

For months, United have been chasing Chelsea's Mount. It seemed a matter of time before a deal would be struck.

But the negotiations have dragged on and on.

The recent reports state Chelsea have rejected a THIRD bid for Mount from Man Utd, worth £55 million.

BBC Sport claim Chelsea want at least £58m plus another £7m in possible add-ons.

Meanwhile, United think that figure is excessive for a player with just 12 months left on their contract. They're now threatening to walk away.

Man Utd could turn to Caicedo

And reports quickly emerged that Ten Hag had already identified an alternative to Mount in the form of Brighton's Caicedo.

According to The Times, United have already moved on from Mount and Caicedo is top of their list.

So, if United have the choice to make between Mount and Caicedo who should they pick?

Comparing Mount and Caicedo

We're aware that Mount and Caicedo aren't identical players and so we've used a vast array of statistics to compare the two.

Using Squawka's Comparison Matrix we've input 18 different stats and, using Opta data, it shows there's a clear winner between the two.

To make it fair, each stat is used 'per 90 minutes' in the Premier League last season rather than overall tally, due to the fact Caicedo played more than Mount.

The results? Let's take a look:

Mason Mount vs Moises Caicedo: Who is better?

Touches: Caicedo

Ball Recoveries: Caicedo

Possession Lost: Caicedo

Goals: Mount

Shots (excl. blocks): Mount

Shot Accuracy %: Caicedo

Assists: Mount

Chances Created: Mount

Passes Attempted: Caicedo

Pass Accuracy %: Caicedo

Through Balls Attempted: Draw

Forward Passes: Caicedo

Tackles Made: Caicedo

Take-on Success %: Caicedo

Aerial Duels Won: Caicedo

Ground Duels Won: Caicedo

Interceptions: Caicedo

Blocks: Caicedo

The results?

Mount: 5.5 points

Caicedo: 12.5 points

There's no competition, Caicedo is by far the best all-round midfielder, according to the stats.

If you're watching, Ten Hag, there's only one midfielder you should be spending your money on!