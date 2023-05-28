Manchester United have already made first contact with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is expected to be in high demand this summer following several impressive performances for his current club.

Manchester United transfer news – Jeremie Frimpong

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently informed GMS that United have ‘had a meeting’ with Frimpong’s agent and that the player is prioritising a move to the Premier League.

Football Insider have previously stated that Leverkusen value the Dutch international between £40 million and £50 million while Erik ten Hag’s charges hope to get a deal done for around £35 million.

Frimpong still has two years left to run on his contract at the BayArena, though, leaving the Bundesliga outfit in a strong position around the negotiating table.

However, with Champions League football now set to return to the red half of Manchester next season, United should have the financial resources required to secure the right wing-back’s signature.

What has Galetti said about Frimpong?

Galetti has revealed that United are not the only team interested in snapping up Frimpong with Real Madrid also closely monitoring his situation.

He told GMS: “Going back to the English teams, yes, Manchester United currently seems to be the one that is most interested in the Dutch right wing-back.

“The first contacts with his entourage have already taken place, and at the moment, the vibes are positive. However, I’m told let's pay attention to Real Madrid. In the coming weeks, they could decide to increase the pressure on the Bayer Leverkusen player, trying to convince him to embrace their project.”

How has Frimpong played this season?

Frimpong rose through the ranks at United’s local rivals Manchester City before moving to Celtic for regular game time in 2019.

The attack-minded defender then made the switch to Leverkusen 18 months later after winning all three domestic trophies in Scottish football.

And Frimpong has elevated his game to new heights in 2022/23, registering nine goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Ten Hag appears keen to add further competition for current right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Frimpong could become an important part of his compatriots ongoing revolution at Old Trafford.