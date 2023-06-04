Manchester United's 2022/23 season is over.

Erik ten Hag's side's final game of the campaign came in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against their city rivals.

It means that United have to settle for a third-place finish in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup trophy in Ten Hag's first season in charge.

It's quite difficult to judge Man Utd's season, in truth.

They've certainly made improvements under Ten Hag and a return to the Champions League - as well as winning some silverware - are definitely positive steps.

But the cup final defeat shows they're still a long way away from challenging Man City for major honours. They finished 14 points behind the champions in the Premier League.

It looks set to be a very busy summer indeed at the Theatre of Dreams. Who will they look to sign? And who will they look to sell?

Well, that second question has been answered by one Man United fan on Twitter.

They've ranked the entire squad from '100% keep' to '100% sell'. Other categories include 'Squad depth', 'One more year' and 'Loan.'

The fan wrote: "Season over, my take on Manchester United’s squad" before sharing his opinion on the entire squad.

Let's take a look at what he went for...

Man Utd fan ranks entire squad from '100% keep' to '100% sell'

100% keep

Alejandro Garnacho

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Lisandro Martinez

Casemiro

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Luke Shaw

Antony

Amad Diallo

Diogo Dalot

There aren't too many surprises here with all of Ten Hag's key figures being listed as '100% keep'. Rather interestingly, Amad is included following his very successful loan spell at Sunderland. Could he play a big role in the first team next season? Dalot being picked as '100% keep' is a bit eye-opening.

Squad depth

Facundo Pellistri

Victor Lindelof

Kobbie Mainoo

Hannibal Mejbri

Tyrell Malacia

Pellistri, Mainoo, Hannibal and Malacia are all fairly young and provide decent options off the bench. Whether or not they have the potential to play regular first team football remains to be seen. Lindelof provides adequate cover in central defence.

One more year

Jadon Sancho

Christian Eriksen

Both Sancho and Eriksen started the FA Cup final but had very little influence during their time on the pitch. Sancho's first two campaigns at United have been very underwhelming, while Eriksen's had a difficult past few months.

Loan

Anthony Elanga

Alvaro Fernandez

Elanga, 21, appeared in 26 matches this season and it's clear he has talent. But perhaps it would be better if he continued his development elsewhere in the search for more regular starts. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Fernandez has been on loan at Preston.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 20, 2022 Manchester United's Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your acco

100% sell

David de Gea

Brandon Williams

Anthony Martial

Wout Weghorst

Fred

Scott McTominay

Donny van de Beek

Harry Maguire

There are some big names placed in the '100% sell' list. We'll start with goalkeeper, De Gea, who looks set to sign a new contract at the club. That's despite a number of high-profile mistakes this season with many believing he should have done far better for Man City's winner in the FA Cup final.

Joining De Gea is club captain Harry Maguire, with the defender looking increasingly likely to leave the club. Martial, Fred and McTominay are the other notable names included in this category.

Williams and Van de Beek look set to leave, while Weghorst was only on loan with United unlikely to sign him permanently.