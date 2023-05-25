Manchester United ‘could make a monster offer’ for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for a new striker following a promising maiden campaign under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, and the 21-year-old is currently on their radar.

Manchester United transfer news – Goncalo Ramos

According to The Mirror, United are ‘preparing to step up their interest’ in Ramos as they plot a major rebuild over the coming months.

It’s believed that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is Ten Hag’s ‘main transfer target’, though, as the Old Trafford outfit look to finally solve their long-term striker woes.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has previously informed GMS that Ramos won’t come cheap, but with a top-four finish now in sight, United may have the financial resources required to secure his signature.

The Portugal international has shone for Benfica this term, and a switch to one of Europe’s biggest hitters could well be on the cards.

What has Galetti said about Ramos?

Galetti has suggested that United could make a significant bid in excess of €100 million (£86.9 million) for Ramos, although negotiations are likely to be lengthy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The Red Devils, to convince Benfica to let him go in the summer, could make a monster offer greater than €100 million (£86.9m), getting closer to the release clause set at around €120 million (£104.3m), similar to the one that was present in the Enzo Fernandez contract.

“Considering the overall cost of the operation, it will certainly not be a quick negotiation, and for sure, it will take time.”

How has Ramos performed this season?

Ramos established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers this term, registering 26 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

The 6 foot 1 ace also enjoyed an impressive World Cup in Qatar last winter, scoring three times in two starts for his nation.

United have largely relied on Marcus Rashford for goals throughout 2022/23 with Anthony Martial struggling with constant injuries and loanee Wout Weghorst unable to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag targets Ramos over the likes of Kane, but he certainly appears to be an option for United at this moment in time.