Manchester United’s summer transfer spending is unlikely to be an astounding figure, with new reports revealing that the budget currently stands at a modest amount of £100 million.

According to The Athletic, that total will likely be the same regardless of who takes over at the club.

The Glazers announced their intention to sell the Red Devils, or at least attract further investment, earlier in the season.

The two main contenders to take over at the club or become the majority owners are INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

While the Qatari bid wants 100% ownership of United, Ratcliffe is reportedly open to the Glazers remaining in some capacity.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Ratcliffe either wants to control 69% of the club, or slightly more than 50% should the current owners wish to stay as minority shareholders.

Why is United’s summer war chest so low?

But no matter the outcome of the takeover, fresh reports in The Athletic have indicated that little will change even if they are taken over by the insanely rich Qataris.

The article reveals that currently, United are unlikely to spend more than £100 million in the summer, a modest amount given that they spent close to that figure on Antony alone 12 months ago.

The reason why it’s so low? Well, United have to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Premier League FFP rules allow clubs to lose £105 million over a rolling three-year period, while United also have to deal with UEFA’s financial regulations.

Given that United have spent heavily in the last three seasons and have not recouped as much from sales, heavy spending in the upcoming window appears unlikely.

The Athletic’s report states that player sales are the most likely way to boost that budget. But even selling several assets is unlikely to raise a budget capable of securing all three of Sheikh Jassim’s apparent targets if he takes over, especially when one of them is Kylian Mbappe.

Not ideal news for United fans to read about, who are desperate to see new additions to the team.

Erik ten Hag has yet to be told of his summer transfer budget

Summer transfers proved to be a hot topic at the latest United press conference.

Following their Carabao Cup victory, Ten Hag’s side are on track for a top-four finish, but the Dutchman said that he knows the squad will need additions to challenge for more silverware.

“No, I don’t have influence on that… also I don’t know,” the coach said when asked if he had assurances over funding for summer transfers despite the ongoing takeover talks.

“The only thing I know is that Man United is one of the biggest clubs in the world from a fanbase perspective. The club has to compete for the highest in the world — Champions League, Premier League.

“But in football you need funds to construct squads because, at the end of the day, the level of your players decides if you are successful or not. Everyone knows high-level players cost a lot of money.”

Who are Man Utd targeting this summer?

A lack of funds might impede their spending at the moment, but with money pocketed through player sales, United could move for a number of talents.

With Wout Weghorst's loan ending soon, a number nine is the priority for the Red Devils.

And although Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is reportedly Ten Hag's "top priority", he will not be cheap, and alternatives have been sourced by the recruitment team.

There are also likely to be defensive recruitments, with Harry Maguire's United future looking less certain by the day.

One name that the club are reportedly interested in is Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber.

Right-back had been a source of concern as well, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks to have earned Ten Hag's trust in the second half of the season, and now could remain at United.

Read More: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only been dribbled past once this season - video shows when

In terms of incoming players, it looks set to be a quiet summer at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.