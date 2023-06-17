WHEN Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka four years ago this month former CEO Ed Woodward proudly revealed the club’s scouting network had tracked 804 right back options before choosing the £50 million Crystal Palace defender.

The pool of strikers Erik ten Hag is considering to upgrade United’s attack is considerably smaller.

Atalanta’s 20-year-old Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund is high on that list of options the Dutchman is chasing.

And United have handed the Italians what could be a deal-maker in negotiations.

Ten Hag is willing to sanction a year-long loan move for winger Amad Diallo to return to Atalanta who sold him to United in a £19m deal in January 2021.

Diallo had a strong season with Sunderland in the Championship with teammate Luke O'Nien labelling him "incredible", but ten Hag may not be able to find a place for him at Old Trafford next season.

Frankfurt’s French international Randal Kolo Muani is also under consideration by United along with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos.

Napoli’s expensive Nigerian hit-man Victor Osimhen is in there too with Harry Kane still of interest to United despite the obvious difficulties of prising him away from Tottenham and tough-negotiating chairman Daniel Levy.

United scouts were also spotted at Lille’s final two home games of the season last month with Canadian international forward Jonathan David the target.

The 23-year-old New Yorker didn’t disappoint either, scoring three times in those games against Marseille and Nantes.

Despite finding the net 25 times in 36 games for Lille last season, at 5 ft 9 speedy David doesn’t carry the full physicality ten Hag wants in a new number 9.

But with Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga possibly on the move and Wout Weghorst back at Burnley after his loan spell, ten Hag knows he may need a minimum of two strikers if that scenario plays out.

Ten Hag’s biggest issue may be keeping hopes and dreams real.

With United fans excited at the increasing prospect of Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim taking over at Old Trafford with the US-based Glazer family, the club’s current owners close to a decision, expectation has suddenly surged.

And that’s put Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe squarely in the frame of superstar strikers United fans are eyeing.

Mbappe will become a free agent next year after deciding not to extend his PSG deal.

Real Madrid is Mbappe’s first choice. But any deal for the 24-year-old will be astronomical - even, maybe, outside Madrid’s reach.

And that has got United fans dreaming.

What is Man Utd's stance on Alejandro Garnacho?

UNCERTAINTY may surround Manchester United’s future ownership and Erik ten Hag’s transfer plans.

But one thing is in no doubt - Alejandro Garnacho is on the brink of big things at Old Trafford.

Having signed his new 5 year deal keeping the 18-year-old Spanish-born winger at United until 2028.

He celebrated that with an eye-catching goal against Wolves on the end of season run-in last month and word from inside the club is that ten Hag has ear-marked the teenager for significantly more game-time next season.

United insiders say excitement at Garnacho’s potential amongst ten Hag’s coaching team is huge.

And not even the arrival of up to two new strikers will be a barrier to Garnacho figuring prominently in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

That was the promise made to Garnacho and his advisors when they negotiated his new deal.

Garnacho is currently training with Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s World Cup winners as he prepares for his international debut for La Albiceleste - with ten Hag sure to be tuning in on his holidays.

Is Ten Hag targeting any Mason Mount alternatives?

WHILE negotiations continue for Mason Mount to join United this summer ten Hag is also reviewing other midfield options.

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to like Mount who would fit his playing style so a deal, even in excess of £50 million, is far from nailed on.

Ten Hag wants more goals from midfield next season and it’s understood United have had Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze under review since Christmas.

The 24-year-old - described as being "mesmerising" by teammate Joel Ward - scored ten goals in 38 League games last season - more than any other United midfielder apart from Bruno Fernandes.

Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, a hard running and tackling cult figure at The Amex, is another midfield star being linked to United.

But having sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool already this summer manager Roberto de Zerbi has told owner Tony Bloom losing another top class player will jeopardise their first ever European campaign.