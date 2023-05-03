The takeover and future of Manchester United continues to be up in the air, but according to new reports, Sheikh Jassim is already lining up three huge signings if his bid is successful.

Deadline number three for bids to take control of the Premier League club passed on Friday 28 April, with two main competitors leading the charge.

Sheikh Jassim was one of those, with the Qatari making a world-record bid of £5 billion to buy the club, surpassing the bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders by £200 million.

However, the Daily Mail reported that his main competitor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, had stolen the march on his rival’s bid, submitting an even higher offer.

Sheikh Jassim makes £800 million pledge

The Mail’s report also adds that Ratcliffe is open to the Glazers remaining at United in some capacity.

The INEOS CEO wants to buy either 69% of the club, or a majority stake of slightly more than 50% should the current owners wish to stay on.

That is unlikely to go down well with United fans, who have called for the Glazers to leave in previous seasons.

But if Sheikh Jassim’s bid to take over 100% of United is successful, then further investment will be made into the club’s infrastructure.

According to City AM, an additional £800 million ($1 billion) has been set aside for investment.

That money would be exclusively used for improving training facilities and the stadium, with some money also utilised for transfers.

That would be welcome news for United fans, who will want to see their new owner help improve the club on all fronts.

Three big names put forward

And according to BILD sports reporter Christian Falk, Sheikh Jassim has already lined up three big names to bolster the squad.

Falk reports that Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe are all on his wish list.

Now that would be a frightening set-up at Old Trafford.

United need a number nine, and Mbappe would certainly add serious attacking threat to any team in the world, but it would be a challenge to prise him away from PSG.

Valued at €180 million according to transfermarkt, it would likely take a record transfer bid to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Camavinga would be an excellent addition to the side’s midfield.

However, he looks to be settled in Madrid, making 32 appearances in La Liga for Real this season.

And while United have wide attacking players in abundance at the club, Coman would be a dangerous presence on the opposite flank to Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman has scored 57 goals and has registered 63 assists during his time at Bayern.

But transfers and investment elsewhere all depend on Sheikh Jassim’s bid being successful, something which might not be known until the conclusion of the season.