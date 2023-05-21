BY any measure Marcus Rashford has delivered an excellent season for Manchester United.

Okay, he can’t match Erling Haaland’s incredible 52 goal-spree across town at City but who in Europe can?

One more goal will take Rashford to 30 for the season at United, comfortably his best return since bursting on the scene as an 18 year-old against Midtiylland in 2016.

Now, though, the question being asked by fans and Erik ten Hag is can he do it again next season - or is this a one off.

Marcus Rashford contract latest

The announcement of a new contract for the 25 year-old strike-star is said to be imminent with Rashford set to become one of the top five earners at United alongside Casemiro, Raphael Varane, David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes.

But the certain arrival of a new striker - be it Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncales Ramos or even Brighton whizz kid Evan Ferguson could impact hugely on Rashford next season.

The England star has been the main man this season ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by mutual consent last November.

Before Ronaldo left Rashford had scored 8 goals in 19 games. But after the World Cup with the Portuguese star gone and Anthony Martial missing for long periods with injury, the Manchester-born star has upped his output impressively posting 21 in 34 matches.

It proves local boy Rashford has embraced the responsibility of being United’s leading striker.

Rashford’s thrived on the extra pressure of delivering the goals that ten Hag hopes will lead to a top four finish in a tight race for the line with in-form Liverpool in hot pursuit of United and Newcastle.

Ten Hag can’t afford to lose the dynamic Rashford’s brought to the team with his transfer activity this summer.

And that’s why the Dutch coach is facing one of his biggest challenges since arriving at United almost a year ago.

How to integrate a big new number nine like Kane - who would become the focal point of the attack - without alienating Rashford and losing the extra dimension he’s given United.

For now, Rashford can cement his best ever season for the club in the remaining three games of the campaign.

Then he’ll await the arrival of a new centre forward with just as much interest as every United fan.

Man United's new midfielder options

As well as a plethora of strikers and numerous defenders Manchester United are being linked with a midfield upgrade this summer.

The names are endless and would fill Old Trafford’s midfield at least three times over with another group waiting on the bench!

French international Adrien Rabiot, the Juventus star out of contract and available on a free transfer at the end of the season is the latest in a long line of midfielders being touted as a possible United signing this summer.

It may be feasible given United were in negotiations with the players advisors and Juventus before a deal fizzled out with the club bagging Casemiro instead.

But there are plenty of others forming a who’s who of European and domestic based stars all being apparently checked by Erik ten Hag as United’s Dutch boss looks for a midfielder to give United some extra gravitas next season.

Barcelona’s Gavi, Chelsea and England ace Mason Mount, Brighton duo Alexis Mac Allister and Karoru Mitoma, PSV’s Xavi Simons, Sassuolo star Davide Frattesi, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves of Wolves and even Southampton’s Romeo Lavia are just some of the names being thrown out there as possible recruits.

But word inside United’s AON training HQ at Carrington says there’s only one name that truly excites ten Hag when it comes to beefing up his engine room.

Barcelona star and former Ajax general Frenkie de Jong is STILL the midfielder that ten Hag wants to bring to Old Trafford.

Wanting him is one thing, having the £110 million it would take to even start the conversation is another hurdle entirely without the certainty of new owners.

But the third complication for ten Hag is that de Jong is keen to stay on at the Nou Camp after the Spanish giants won their first La Liga crown since 2019.

The 26-year-old star is reported to have told friends back in Holland that he wants more success with Barcelona and that he’s learning all the time from boss Xavi - himself one of the best midfielders of all time.

And that’s bad news for ten Hag and United.

Man United excited about Garnacho potential

Manchester United may have already completed their best piece of business before the transfer window even opens on June 10.

Snapping up Spanish-born Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho on a new five-year contract delighted Old Trafford.

But it left a hoard of top European clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy devastated at the news.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Champions League finalists Inter Milan were all keeping close tabs on United’s contract negotiations with the teenager.

United closed the agreement - and Garnacho’s instant response in his first game since penning his new deal was breathtaking.

After coming on as a late substitute, his superb feint and finish to seal a 2-0 win against Wolves was pure quality.

And it gave a glimpse into an exciting future for Garnacho and United with management and coaching staff behind the scenes at Old Trafford excited that they have one of the best teenage talents in the world game.