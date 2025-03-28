Manchester United are among a host of European clubs showing ‘great’ interest in promising Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek, according to reports in Turkey.

The Red Devils, alongside Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, are reportedly keen on signing the 19-year-old centre-back for Ruben Amorim this summer amid his breakout year in Istanbul.

Akcicek has been getting a taste of first-team football under Jose Mourinho this season and has impressed scouts with his ‘phenomenal’ potential as well as his physical prowess.

The young defender is under contract at Fenerbahce until 2028, and reports indicate Fenerbahce value him at around €20m (£16.5m) for the upcoming transfer window.

Red Devils Targeting Yusuf Akcicek

He has ‘significant offers’ on the table

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Akcicek already has ‘significant offers’ to leave Fenerbahce after the season, though there is no mention of whether Man United have proposed a contract to him yet.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise player sales this summer to raise funds before targeting new signings to strengthen Amorim’s squad.

Akcicek, who made his first-team debut in 2023, has amassed 15 appearances across all competitions under Mourinho this season, making six starts in the Europa League.

He also played the full 120 minutes in Fenerbahce’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Rangers, where the Turkish side lost 3-2 on penalties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Akcicek won his first cap for Turkey in their 3-0 win over Hungary last week.

Man United are anticipating a busy first offseason under Amorim and are believed to be targeting reinforcements at centre-back, with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof’s contracts expiring.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have recently started working on signing a new central defender and are ‘making calls’ to enquire about potential summer targets.

Yusuf Akcicek's Fenerbahce Stats (2024/25 Europa League) Games 7 Starts 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 526

