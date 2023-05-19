Manchester United could look to sign two forwards at Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will hope he is given the funds to bolster his Red Devils squad in the upcoming transfer market.

Man Utd transfer news – Forwards

With Wout Weghorst set to depart at the end of his loan spell from Burnley and Anthony Martial’s future up in the air, ten Hag will need reinforcements to his attacking line this summer.

It has been well-publicised that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane and Napoli and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

However, the Manchester giants are also interested in moves for future RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund as cheaper alternatives to the aforementioned duo.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will prioritise signing a new striker over West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

And Jones believes that the outcome of United’s takeover process between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani will “influence the transfer situation.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The outcome of the takeover process is going to influence the transfer situation, and the preference is for a proven No.9 to be signed.

“But I was talking to a good contact, who continues to suggest United could try for two new forwards in the summer if their budget opens up, so we should look out for that down the line too.

“It is not impossible that United also make moves to sign an emerging forward to bolster their options and ensure they are equipped for next season and beyond.

“It is well documented that United have an eye on both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as prime avenues of exploration for this summer’s window, but they also retain a keen interest in the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Rasmus Hojland.

“An approach where they target two tiers of forward would give the team massive uplift at a time when Wout Weghorst’s loan deal is due to run out, and concerns remain about how frequently Anthony Martial is available.

“Bringing in two forwards would be interesting and has some reflections of what happened at Manchester City, who signed a superstar name in Erling Haaland but also brought in Julian Alvarez, who has been fast-established.”

What next for Man Utd?

With a centre-forward the order of the day in the transfer market, ten Hag must evaluate the future of the attacking options currently at his disposal.

The Red Devils will be eager to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new contract, whose current £200,000 per-week deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are waiting in the wings and would no doubt relish the chance to play with a world-class centre-forward next season.

Therefore, ten Hag will hope the process of a takeover from the Glazers can be completed imminently as he looks ahead to the summer transfer window.