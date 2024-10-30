An unnamed former Manchester United coach has privately criticised Bruno Fernandes’ limited impact in Erik ten Hag’s pressing schemes, The Athletic has revealed.

The Red Devils’ captain has reportedly been a subject of concern for a previous member of Ten Hag’s staff, despite the Dutchman placing great trust in the Portuguese midfielder, seeing him as ‘one of his best lieutenants'.

Fernandes was one of the first Man United players to break his silence since Ten Hag was dismissed on Monday, and was a key player for him during his time in Manchester.

However, The Athletic has now claimed that one former United staff member became frustrated with Fernandes’ ‘inconsistent levels of application’ to Ten Hag’s pressing schemes, despite the Dutch tactician’s continuous admiration for him:

“Bruno Fernandes, the midfielder and captain, personified that uncertainty, capable of brilliance and carelessness. “Ten Hag saw Fernandes as one of his best lieutenants, aggressive in running, but one former member of the coaching staff has privately bemoaned his loose levels of application to the side’s pressing schemes.”

Since joining Man United in January 2020, Fernandes has been a fan favourite for his impressive work rate, as well as remarkable goals for the Old Trafford club.

However, the 30-year-old has been a shadow of his former self in 2024 and has now gone more than six months without scoring, with his last effort hitting the back of the net in the 4-2 win over Sheffield United on 24 April.

In 13 appearances under Ten Hag this season, Fernandes managed five assists across all competitions, with two of them in the Premier League.

The Portuguese international will be hoping to rediscover his form once Ruben Amorim takes over the reins at Old Trafford.

Although the pair have never worked together before, Fernandes has previously praised the 39-year-old tactician and his work at Sporting Lisbon and will now be given a chance to revive his Man United form with a familiar face in the dugout.

Bruno Fernandes' Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 0 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.5 Expected assisted goals 2.3 Minutes played 749

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.