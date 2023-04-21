Manchester United were the only team in England to continue their fight on all fronts into the late stages of the season, the Europa League and the FA Cup included.

United won't be winning the Europa League this season, though, after losing 3-0 away Sevilla, a game full of calamitous errors and a result which sealed a heartbreaking 5-2 aggregate defeat.

But with one trophy under the belt in Erik ten Hag’s inaugural campaign in Manchester, the Dutchman will be seeking to collect another in the FA Cup to join the club’s trophy-ladened cabinets.

Injuries have become a wicked foe for United, with Lisandro Martinez receiving news his season has come to a lamentable end. The Argentinian stalwart will join an ever-growing queue for the medical room at Old Trafford.

In the same breath, Marcus Rashford looks fit to return to action after the rampant forward’s unavailability through injury.

No longer able to profit from any potential shortfalls from Arsenal and Manchester City as they zoomed off into their own two-horse race, United’s focus should solely be on their tight fixture list.

With the end of a heavily congested campaign looming, here’s what awaits Manchester United.

Brighton vs Manchester United | FA Cup

Another trip to Wembley Stadium is on the cards for the Red Devils, whereas this will be Brighton’s first visit to the 90,000-seater since 2019.

Gunning for more silverware and to strengthen his debut season in England, ten Hag will rely on Rashford’s resurgence and his best players to step up to the plate.

England’s darling of football will give them a torrid time nonetheless, and will undeniably look to take advantage of United’s injury-ridden roster.

The winner will have the pleasure of meeting either Manchester City or Sheffield United in the final.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Premier League

Spurs have been spearheaded by Man Utd summer target Harry Kane this season and without his goal contributions, the north London outfit would be big huge trouble.

The two teams are vying for Champions League qualification, but come into this game at different ends of the spectrum, with Spurs struggling with an array of problems.

Tottenham find themselves in a bit of a rut, but do possess ample talent to turn this fixture on its head, although their form against the 20-times domestic champions makes for dire reading.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Villa boss Unai Emery has made a significant impact at the Midlands side since taking the managerial reins back in October, and they will very much visit Old Trafford as a force to be reckoned with.

At the forefront of the club's revival has been Ollie Watkins, who's been dubbed the 'main man' at Aston Villa, and is enjoying a scintillating patch of form where everything he touches turns to gold.

Villa came out with their chests pumping in the reverse fixtures, where they beat an in-form Man Utd 3-1, and this combined with their rise in performance levels means anything could happen.

Brighton vs Manchester United | Premier League

What’s worse than one remaining meeting with Brighton? Having to face them twice. Within 11 days from their FA Cup semi-final tie, the two sides lock horns again. This time, in Brighton’s backyard.

Domestically, Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton outfit have become a hardened unit and will be a tough test for United, especially given the outcome of the reverse Premier League fixture. The Italian coach has been attracting admirers from across Europe, including Chelsea, although any approach from the Blues would be difficult, given the clubs' history over Graham Potter.

This will be United’s third meeting with the high-flying Seagulls this term, and will by no means be a walk in the park.

West Ham vs Manchester United | Premier League

Two sides with two contrasting objectives. West Ham are jostling for safety while United’s contention for top four is still up in the air.

Dragged along by their boisterous following, the Hammers seemed to have ostensibly secured safety in the top division but will rely on a series of successful results to see the season out.

West Ham’s last win against United in the Premier League came in September 2019, and they have been hapless on both occasions the pair have met this term.

Never a fixture the Londoners look forward to, but one etched in Premier League folklore. No game in the league is ever simple, and the hosts will look to capitalise on that.

Manchester United vs Wolves | Premier League

United then welcome a distinctively average Wolves side to Old Trafford with three points being the only viable option once the final whistle blows.

However, it’s got a ‘United can navigate through Barcelona, but stumble against Wolves’ feeling to it.

Since Wolves’ re-welcome back into the topflight, United have won a mere five out of 11 meetings between the clubs, with goals proving hard to come by.

This time around, United will look to fire on all cylinders and ignore their low-scoring curse against Julen Lopetegui’s bottom-half side.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United | Premier League

An extensive trip down south is then next on the agenda for United.

Many fans thought Bournemouth were poised for immediate relegation from the topflight but have proved their worth in the Premier League in the dying embers of the season.

Their 3-2 triumph against Tottenham sent the Cherries into elation and will be hailed as a season-defining game in their history if they hold on to their precious Premier League status.

Don’t judge their damning goal difference or their low-capacity home ground as an indicator of what the result might be here — Gary O’Neil has proven his side can upset the trademarked big boys on their day.

Manchester United vs Fulham | Premier League

To conclude the season, Man Utd will welcome Londoners Fulham to their home turf, looking to tie up what could be a monumental season in their books.

An all-action match-up lit up the FA Cup the last time the pair went toe-to-toe, with Fulham’s talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic providing the viewers with a controversial moment of madness.

Who knows, maybe a glimmer of that mammoth FA Cup tie will spill into this fixture and make it all the more enticing.