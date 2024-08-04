Highlights Mark Goldbridge has criticised Manchester United's incompetence in handling Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injury.

West Ham's interest in Wan-Bissaka may be affected; and as such, Noussair Mazraoui's transfer is also in jeopardy.

United are still in pursuit of De Ligt & new midfielder and his injury could slow transfer needs down.

Manchester United fan presenter Mark Goldbridge has blasted the club over their handling of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit from the club - with the Red Devils star picking up an injury in their pre-season friendly against Liverpool, potentially hampering a potential exit to West Ham United.

The Hammers have been keen on adding a right-back to their ranks throughout the summer, and whilst it looked for all the world as though they would bring Noussair Mazraoui into the London Stadium from Bayern Munich, a deal fell through for his services - which put United in the driving seat to sign the Moroccan. Incidentally, West Ham then registered their interest in Wan-Bissaka, with United needing to sell the former Crystal Palace man before they could sign Mazraoui; but with the 'Spider' picking up an injury against Liverpool, Goldbridge blasted his side by branding those at the club having 'utter incompetence'.

Wan-Bissaka Injury Has Thwarted United

Their transfer deals could be hugely in the balance

Wan-Bissaka started the game against Liverpool in Colombia, South Carolina - but he was forcibly replaced by James Scanlon in the 83rd minute, with nine players being taken off before him.

Only Casemiro and Andre Onana were on the pitch for longer with Will Fish having been substituted off in the 73rd minute, so there was ample opportunity to substitute the star.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Assists 2 =4th Clearances Per Game 2.5 7th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 6.75 8th

United were already losing 3-0 to Liverpool at that point, thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas; and especially being a friendly game, it would've been the perfect time to haul Wan-Bissaka off given that Jack Fletcher and Hannibal Mejbri were on the bench. But with Wan-Bissaka's injury, Goldbridge has labelled United chiefs as being incompetent. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"If [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is injured and can't be sold that's just utter incompetence on behalf of everyone! Why the hell we took the risk in the first place is pure stupidity."

It would still leave Diego Dalot as the starting right-back for the season, but Wan-Bissaka's injury could still see West Ham veto a move for him - and as a result, that would directly put a move into doubt for Mazraoui to move to Old Trafford, so you can sense Goldbridge's frustration.

United Still Need Plenty of Additions

The Red Devils are far from done in the transfer window

United are edging closer in a move for Matthijs de Ligt, with the club likely to fork out £43million for his services in the coming weeks - but there still remains gaps elsewhere in the team. Tyrell Malacia has not played in over a year and so there is big responsibility being put on Luke Shaw's shoulders, and the question over a new midfielder still lingers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined United five years ago in a £55million move from Crystal Palace.

Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Ugarte are the two names who have been linked the most of anyone, though there is still some time left in the market and alongside the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, United could opt for a younger name to bolster their midfield ranks in the future alongside starlet Kobbie Mainoo.

With Champions League football the aim this season, United need to continue their strong rebuild under INEOS - but decisions such as playing stars who are on their way out is not the way forward.

