Manchester United return to Premier League action for the first time since the sacking of Erik Ten Hag as manager this weekend when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were beaten by West Ham last weekend which led to INEOS ending the Dutch manager's reign early, with Ruben Amorim installed as his replacement from November 11th. Until then, legendary striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead the team and he began his interim stint with a 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester in midweek. Chelsea on the other hand claimed a big win over Newcastle in the league last weekend, but fell to the Magpies in a midweek rematch in the Carabao Cup.

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways to improve their league position, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Eriksen is a doubt through injury

United have had a tough time with injuries this season and things aren't easing up much for Van Nistelrooy for this game. Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw remain long-term absentees and aren't expected to return before the international break, while Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are yet to return to training following calf and hamstring problems respectively.

Mason Mount is still out with a knock picked up during the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last month also, and in-form star Christian Eriksen has picked up a knock in recent weeks and is battling to be part of the squad on Sunday. Antony, who was stretchered off in the draw with Fenerbahce, is also out.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Foot 24/11/2024 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring 24/11/2024 Harry Maguire Calf 24/11/2024 Luke Shaw Calf 24/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 24/11/2024 Mason Mount Other Unknown Antony Ankle Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the interim manager shared a fitness update on his squad.

“Not many changes. We're still hoping and working hard to get Christian Eriksen part of the squad. He's working hard to make it in the last moment. And other than that, there's no news on players that will be available, any other than [Wednesday].”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Casemiro to start in midfield

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Evans (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Amass (DEF), Eriksen (MID), Fletcher (MID), Amad (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD), Wheatley (FWD)

With Eriksen a doubt in midfield, Van Nistelrooy is likely to go with the same midfield that beat Leicester in midweek meaning Casemiro should start after his brace in that game. Rasmus Hojlund was on the bench in the week but should get the nod over £36m summer signing Joshua Zirkzee as the number nine, while Noussair Mazraoui and Andre Onana should return to the back line too.

Chelsea Team News

Jadon Sancho ineligible

While Man Utd have a host of injury issues to deal with, Maresca has no such problem with Omari Kellyman the only player ruled out with a hamstring problem that has thus far prevented him making his debut for the club. Winger Jadon Sancho is also ill, but he was ineligible for the game as he is currently on loan from Old Trafford.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jadon Sancho Ineligible 04/11/2024 Omari Kellyman Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared the latest on his squad's fitness.

"We are looking good. The players, they are all available. Except for Jadon [Sancho], he has been ill in the last few days but he cannot play anyway [ineligible vs parent club]."

Chelsea Predicted XI

Cole Palmer to start in attack

Chelsea Predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Jorgensen (GK), Tosin (DEF), Gusto (DEF), Veiga (DEF), Casadei (MID), Fernandez (MID), Dewsbury-Hall (MID), Felix (FWD), Nkunku (FWD)

The Blues are at almost full strength for the game so Maresca is likely to revert to the starting lineup which is seemingly his most preferred, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line ahead of Cole Palmer. Romeo Lavia has displaced Enzo Fernandez in midfield in recent weeks, while captain Reece James is fit again and should keep his place at right-back. £46m signing Joao Felix and £52m star Christopher Nkunku will have to settle for a place on the bench.