Highlights Manchester United have high hopes for teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo, with the club's hierarchy confident he will become a regular player for the team.

It comes after an impressive full Premier League debut against Everton, where he showcased his skills and versatility in midfield.

Despite transfer interest from Manchester City, United will likely prioritise giving Mainoo regular minutes to convince him to stay at the club long-term.

Manchester United teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has plenty of admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting in an interview with GIVEMESPORT that big things are expected from the midfielder.

Mainoo caught the eye for United during their weekend win against Everton, with the academy prospect having been dropped into a febrile atmosphere at Goodison Park. Demonstrating qualities beyond his years, the 18-year-old has caught the imagination of United supporters and pundits alike, with Gary Neville dubbing the youngster's showing as 'impressive'.

But, as revealed to GIVEMESPORT by Romano, there has never been any doubts from the United hierarchy that Mainoo wouldn't blossom into a Red Devils regular.

Garnacho goal a stunner, but Mainoo the star for Man United

There was plenty to love about United's weekend win at Goodison Park, with the Greater Manchester outfit having put on a star showing against strugglers Everton. While the Toffees faithful might've made the pre-match festivities hostile with the protests against the Premier League, the crowd was quickly silenced by Alejandro Garnacho, whose second-minute overhead kick got the ball rolling for United.

Alongside what is being described as one of the best goals in Premier League history, the match will be remembered for another positive United memory too, as it was Mainoo's full Premier League debut. The box-to-box midfielder was an assured presence in the middle of the park for the visitors, as the Stockport-born starlet helped United click into gear.

Mainoo performance best of the bunch for United against Everton

As far as first Premier League starts go, it's hard to imagine it could've gone any better for Mainoo on Sunday afternoon. Completing 72 minutes of action before being subbed off in the second-half, the midfielder registered 38 passes during that time, while managing 61 touches too, as per FotMob.

While Mainoo helped provide cover for Scott McTominay in midfield, he was also a constant threat going forward for United too. The teenager pulled off two of his three attempted dribbles, recorded two accurate long passes, while also completing six passes into the final third, once again per FotMob.

A composed showing from Mainoo, it understandably got many speaking about his qualities, including manager Erik ten Hag. Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, the Dutch boss admitted:

"He has a lot of abilities and it was a really disappointing moment in pre-season when he got so badly injured. For him but also for our team, because I know he can progress a lot if he plays many of such games as today.

"I know young players will develop very quickly and we thought it was the moment to bring him in. We prepared him properly but he did a great job and now he has to build on this."

When asked about the impact made by Mainoo himself, Romano was steadfast in his belief that the player was on track to reach his potential, such has been the hype behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford surrounding his development. Hinting that he's been fast tracked into the first-team on merit, the Italian journalist expects Mainoo to be given more opportunities down the line:

“They are very happy. They didn't have any doubts, yes, he played a great game against Everton, but in general already in the summer, when I was speaking to some people at Man United they were more than happy with Kobbie Mainoo. “He's a player with a lot of talent, but it's not just about the talent, they see the hard work of this boy is something that they always saw in the training sessions. They know how serious he is as a guy and as a professional.”

Mainoo debut could fend off transfer interest

Mainoo's showing against Everton comes amid a backdrop of transfer speculation surrounding the young star, with Manchester City of all clubs having been touted as a potential suitor. It comes via a report from Four Four Two, which states City have declared an interest in the local lad, as they prepare an audacious cross-Mancunian swoop for Mainoo.

Reacting to the news, transfer insider Dean Jones admitted to GIVEMESPORT it would be a 'painful blow' for United to lose Mainoo regardless of who he would be joining instead. Suggesting it would be a 'big surprise' if City clawed him away from Old Trafford, Jones hinted regular minutes could be the key to persuading Mainoo that sticking around was worthwhile.

Now, on the back of his stellar showing at Goodison Park, it's difficult to see Mainoo not getting more minutes in the United starting-11.