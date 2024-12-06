Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils, along with Tottenham Hotspur, have been named as admirers of the 27-year-old Dutchman and have been monitoring his situation closely for some time.

United are understood to be 'very keen' to secure De Jong's signature following the appointment of Ruben Amorim, and the lure of an ambitious project could 'seduce' the midfielder.

Tottenham, meanwhile, see De Jong as an opportunity to bolster Ange Postecoglou's midfield with a versatile player in the middle of the park.

Reports suggest that a head-to-head battle between the two Premier League sides could be imminent, although Barcelona have yet to decide whether to part company with De Jong in 2025.

The £400,000-per-week Netherlands international has found a place in Hansi Flick's side after missing the first two months of the season through injury and has now made 11 appearances in all competitions, contributing two goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong missed a total of 47 games for club and country in the 2023/24 season through injury.

It remains to be seen whether Man United will target a new midfielder at the start of 2025, as their priorities lie elsewhere at the moment.

United are believed to be targeting a left-sided defender in January, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in their sights.

However, they are now expected to go on a winter spending spree in Amorim's first season in charge, having spent nearly £200m on five new signings in the summer.

The signing of a left-back is said to be dependent on the right opportunity - and according to Fabrizio Romano, United could wait until the summer to bring in a new defender.

After going unbeaten in his first three games in charge, Amorim suffered his first defeat in charge of Man United on Wednesday as the Red Devils lost 2-0 at Arsenal.

The Portuguese tactician appeared to be unhappy with some of his players' performances, including that of Amad Diallo, who was the subject of a "verbal explosion" from Amorim in the second half.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.