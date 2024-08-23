Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with minor details on the payment structure being finalised, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Ugarte endured a difficult debut season in Paris, starting just 21 Ligue 1 games for PSG during their title-winning campaign. Luis Enqriue favoured the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz in his midfield, and as a a result, the Uruguayan is looking for a move to a club where he'll play a prominent role.

United have provided him with this escape route, with the Red Devils agreeing personal terms with the 23-year-old back in July. Despite this agreement on the player's side, the two clubs have been locked in negotiations over the fee for several weeks, although Romano has revealed that this stumbling block is close to being resolved.

United Closing in on Ugarte

The player could replace Casemiro

Arriving in Europe in 2020, joining Portuguese side Famalico in a €3 million deal, Ugarte earned his big move just a year later, joining Primeira Liga giants Sporting for €6.5 million. After establishing himself as one of the most promising defensive midfielders on the continent, PSG swooped in for the Uruguay international, acquiring him in a blockbuster move last summer.

However, his first campaign at the Parc des Princes hasn't gone to plan, and he's now deemed surplus to requirements by manager Enrique. United have looked to pounce on this situation, identifying Ugarte as their 'top target' in midfield.

After weeks of speculation around the deal, it appears the protracted saga may finally be close to reaching a conclusion. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning (23 August), Romano provided the latest update on the prospective transfer:

"The club to club agreement is very close. They're working on the deal structure, on the payment terms, all these kinds of details. And then, Manuel Ugarte is fully expected to join Manchester United. "So I think this deal is going to happen. There is still something to do, but it is very, very close."

The deal is expected to materialse around the £51 milion mark, with the nature of payments still being debated by both clubs. Ugarte will likely displace Casemiro in Erik ten Hag's default starting eleven, deployed as the sole defensive midfielder, possibly alongside the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

Described as 'world-class', the Montevideo-born man is expected to solidify a United midfield that conceded more shots than any other Premier League side last season, barring Sheffield United.

Ugarte's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 Tackles Per 90 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.86

United 'Offered' Chilwell

The left-back is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge

After completing a deal for Ugarte, attentions may turn to strengthening at left-back. Ten Hag has been forced to deploy Diogo Dalot out of position on the left-hand side of the Red Devils' back four, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continually struggling with fitness issues.

Subsequently, United are looking at signing a left-back in the closing stages of the window, and have 'been offered' the chance to sign Chelsea's Ben Chilwell. Marc Cucurella and new signing Renato Veiga have overtaken the England international in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and thus the Blues are looking to get rid of him in the next seven days.

