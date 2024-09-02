Manchester United opted against signing Raheem Sterling internally last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Both the Manchester United board and manager Erik ten Hag reportedly did not approve the England international’s arrival last week, leading Chelsea to explore other options to offload Sterling before the transfer deadline. Eventually, the 29-year-old joined Arsenal on a season-long loan.

According to Romano, Sterling, who moved to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £50m, was one of the names discussed between Manchester United and Chelsea as part of talks over a deal for Jadon Sancho, who joined the Blues just before the transfer deadline.

Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge could have been permanent if Manchester United had agreed to take one of Chelsea’s players back, including Sterling - described as 'unbelievable' by Mikel Arteta - or Ben Chilwell.

Per Romano, it only took ‘24-48 hours’ for Manchester United to decide against a swap deal with their Premier League rivals, who signed Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Man Utd ‘Discussed’ Chelsea Duo

As part of Jadon Sancho deal

Romano, speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, revealed that both Ten Hag and Manchester United board were against signing Sterling before the transfer deadline:

“He was one of the names discussed between Manchester United and Chelsea. We know that Sancho joined Chelsea from Manchester United and, in this discussion, Chelsea wanted to include the player in the deal. “So Chelsea's position was, we are going to do a permanent transfer for Sancho immediately in August, in the final days only in case there is a player included in the deal. “So Man United, to take one of the players who are not part of the Chelsea project, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, or any other, they considered this possibility. “But it really took 24–48 hours for Man United to say no thanks, we prefer to discuss a different formula for Jadon Sancho, so a loan, with an obligation to buy rather than doing a permanent transfer now, but not signing a player they don't trust 100% internally the club, including the management and the manager. “So they decided against signing Raheem Sterling, all respect for the player, but the idea at Manchester United was to complete the squad just with the outgoing of Jadon Sancho, not including any other player, despite also the possibility to sign Ben Chilwell.”

The Red Devils have concluded their summer business with the deadline-day arrival of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who put pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option to extend for a further season.

Sancho, meanwhile, has joined a crowded forward line at Stamford Bridge and will now compete for playing time with the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 24-year-old ended his disappointing Old Trafford career last week, departing three years after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea have an obligation to buy the England international on a permanent basis next summer for a fee in the region of £20-25 million, and he will then commit to a long-term contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 3 0 0 76 Bundesliga 14 2 3 954 Champions League 7 1 0 563

Man Utd Line Up Move for Fulham Star

Antonee Robinson eyed as Luke Shaw replacement

Manchester United are eyeing a January move for Fulham star Antonee Robinson, who is being seen as a replacement for Luke Shaw, according to The Sun.

Per the report, the Red Devils will be looking to raise funds through player sales before they can advance on a deal for Robinson, who has impressed at Craven Cottage in recent seasons.

Rated at £30million, the 27-year-old has become an important part of Marco Silva’s project at Fulham and has been linked with several Premier League and European sides in the past 12 months, including Manchester City and Inter Milan.

