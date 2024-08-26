Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is ‘not desperate’ to leave the club ahead of the transfer deadline this Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is not actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford and is reportedly happy to stay at the club for another season before his contract expires in June 2025.

According to Romano, Lindelof was never close to leaving Man United this summer, despite rumours about a potential switch to several clubs around Europe, including Benfica, Fiorentina and Fenerbahce.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, the Sweden international is among several Man United stars who are on expiring contracts, including Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Hannibal Mejbri.

Academy graduate Scott McTominay could soon become the latest departure, with Napoli now close to completing a permanent move for the Scottish international after agreeing on a fee in the region of 30 million pounds with the Red Devils.

Lindelof ‘Happy to Stay’ at Man United

Ahead of his contract expiry

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Lindelof could still consider ‘a big opportunity’ this summer, but he is not desperate to leave Man United:

“For Lindelof, the situation is quite clear. He has one year left on his contract, so he's not desperate to leave the club. “We had many rumors about Benfica, Fiorentina, many other clubs, also Turkish clubs at the beginning of the summer transfer window, but what I heard is that Lindelof was never close to joining any of those clubs. “So for Lindelof it is very clear, or a big opportunity, a big club arrives in the final days, and he could consider that possibility. “Otherwise, he's more than happy to stay at Manchester United and pick his favorite club as a free agent next summer, or starting from January. So Lindelof is not desperate to go in the final days.”

Lindelof, who joined Man United in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £40million, endured an injury-hit season, appearing in just 19 Premier League matches.

Erik ten Hag’s crisis at the back often saw the Swede slot in at left-back, as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggled for fitness throughout the campaign.

Lindelof is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho, who have also been linked with departures in recent weeks.

Victor Lindelof Man United Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Games at centre-back 18 Games at left-back 9 Goals/assists 1/1 Minutes played 1,963

The Red Devils have struggled with summer outgoings so far, racking up just £56million in player sales over the three months, with Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka leading the departures.

According to Romano, another sale could soon boost Man United’s midfield chase and help fund Manuel Ugarte’s permanent arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd ‘Close’ to Ugarte Move

In the final round of negotiations with PSG

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are in the final stages of negotiations over midfielder Manuel Ugarte’s move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag could soon bring in his fifth summer signing, with Ugarte now ‘pushing’ for the move to happen ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Romano, the Uruguay international is not considering any other possibilities this summer and is currently prioritising a move to Man United, after agreeing on personal terms in late July.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.