Manchester United remain wary about the chances of being able to sign Napoli star Kim Min-Jae at the end of this season.

And they may have to make a big decision over their pursuit anyway, if they want Victor Osimhen.

Scouting reports have been carried out on Kim as he has evolved into one of Europe’s most in-form defenders at Napoli and reports continue to raise uncertainty around his future. Yet there are indications from Italy that it is going to be too soon to prise him away from the club he joined only joined eight months ago.

What are Man Utd's chances of signing Kim Min-Jae?

The signing of Kim on the back of selling Kalidou Koulibaly was a masterstroke from the Italian club and while it is true there is a small window of opportunity in his contract that will open for him to leave Napoli for £40-50million next summer, that period will likely be overpowered by the will for him to sign a new contract instead.

Napoli are set to win Serie A this season and are rated to have a good chance of reaching the Champions League final too. Kim’s rise in status has coincided with the success and there is little appetite for him to leave - especially at a time when star striker Osimhen is also being linked with a move and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is being talked about as the world’s hottest prospect.

What about Man Utd's pursuit of Victor Osimhen?

United have interest in both Kim and Osimhen but sources indicate that Osimhen would be the name they would prioritise out of the two.

It’s a tricky negotiation ahead as Napoli aim to protect themselves from vultures by raising the price of their star players.

Osimhen has been talked about as a £100million striker but on the back of a season in which he is has scored 25 goals in 29 matches, that price-tag is heading upwards. Some sources believe his value could even be set at over £125million.

There is no doubt about his pedigree as a top level front player and scouts with good knowledge of his ability have told GMS they are convinced he would be a success in any of Europe’s top leagues.

His style of play and finishing ability would be a perfect fit for United this summer - but time will tell if they can even afford him. And in the mean time, Napoli will be happy for him to hog the headlines while they seek to get Kim onto a new improved contract as soon as possible.