Manchester United are still interested in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the striker at Old Trafford, following an update from BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils hope to recruit a world-class centre-forward to lead Erik ten Hag’s frontline ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Victor Osimhen

According to Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, the only club in Europe that could afford Osimhen, once dubbed a “monster” by journalist Colin Udoh, would be Paris Saint-Germain, amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Italian has hinted that the 24-year-old is valued at £170m, which would come as a blow to the Red Devils’ chances of securing the Serie A star, given their Financial Fair Play concerns.

“If Nasser Al Khelaifi [PSG president] wants to send in a bid around £170m, we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here. He stays if no indecent offers arrive, and if he were to leave, our scouts will find another strong player. De Laurentiis told Mediaset (via the Daily Mirror).

"If PSG come up with a couple of hundred... I still trust him to stay with us. I've already said it. If a more than indecent offer should arrive, we'll deal with it, and we'll be able to find other equally strong players like Osimhen. Here is the blue passion that burns in the heart.

"We'll have to see how the market develops. There are many variables, and it's superficial to say today we'll fight for the Scudetto, like I said the other year. It would be stupid not to do it, not be competitive in Europe."

In May, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen was not a “primary target” for Manchester United.

This could be because of the club’s doubts over FFP combined with securing a deal worth £60m to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on top of the likely €55m (£47m) signing of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, mean that a £170m deal for Osimhen does not seem feasible.

And Falk believes Osimhen could sign a new contract at Napoli this summer, securing his future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona beyond this summer.

What has Falk said about Man Utd and Osimhen?

Speaking about the latest interest in Osimhen, te told GIVEMESPORT: “Man Utd are still hot [in their interest in Osimhen], as well as Chelsea.

“But the last I heard was that Osimhen can imagine signing a new contract at Napoli. So, I'm not sure, in the end, if he is a player who will leave his club this summer.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

With the likely signing of Onana to be completed soon, ten Hag’s primary focus will turn back to recruiting a centre-forward in the remaining weeks of the window at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are encouraged by Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund’s willingness to move to Manchester after the club reportedly held positive talks with his representatives.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GMS that the Red Devils have explored the idea of signing Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani in recent weeks, hinting that ten Hag is pushing the transfer of a striker.

Therefore, United are set to go full steam ahead in the race to sign a top-class striker before the transfer window’s closure on 1st September.