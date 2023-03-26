Manchester United target Victor Osimhen would bring 'so much to the table' at Old Trafford if he was to join from Napoli in the summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form this term for the Serie A leaders and looks set for an exciting summer, with plenty of elite suitors said to be keen on his services.

Manchester United latest news - Victor Osimhen

Recently, The Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester United have 'earmarked' Osimhen as a potential candidate to lead the line at Old Trafford, with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane also believed to be high on their list of priorities.

Last weekend, the Nigeria international netted a brace against Torino in a 4-0 win for Napoli to further establish their credentials as Scudetto winners, which now looks to be a formality as Gli Azzurri currently lead the Italian top-flight by 19 points with just 11 matches remaining.

Italian outlet Il Mattino has claimed that Napoli have slapped a €150 million (£131 million) price tag on their star forward amid interest from the Red Devils in Osimhen's signature.

Salary Sport understands that Osimhen earns around £93,000 per week at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on a contract until the summer of 2025.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Victor Osimhen?

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that Osimhen linking up with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford would be an 'incredibly exciting' prospect.

Taylor told GMS: "I think with Victor Osimhen, the obvious one at the moment is United, but as we've talked about, it's this kind of Kane or Osimhen situation. Purely in terms of from a football perspective, the prospect of Osimhen lining up for United would be incredibly exciting, I think he brings so much to the table."

Would Victor Osimhen be a good signing for Manchester United?

In terms of elite-level strikers, few in the world are performing at a better rate than Osimhen right now and he is rightfully gaining plenty of attention due to his goalscoring exploits.

Across 2022/23, the Nigerian has registered 25 goals and five assists in 29 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, factoring in all competitions and still has time to extend his tally before the end of this term significantly.

WhoScored also notes that the Lagos-born forward has recorded an average of 4.3 shots on goal per match in Serie A this season, showing his strength of movement to find space and create chances to convert.

With interest likely to grow arms and legs this summer in Osimhen, Manchester United will no doubt be keen to firm up their pursuit of the forward as they aim to challenge for silverware on a regular basis.