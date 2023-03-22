Victor Osimhen is one of the finest striking prospects in the entirety of Europe.

The Nigeria and Napoli forward has been simply sensational this year. He's been firing goals in for fun in the Serie A and the Champions League, and has been a major contributor to the Italian side's success.

He's rivalling the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford and Lionel Messi in the scoring charts, and looks destined to keep bagging more.

That's why some of the biggest clubs in the world are in for his signature, including Manchester United - but amidst rumours of a £150 million price tag, the question begs... is he worth it?

Victor Osimhen Profile

Current Club: Napoli

Napoli Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Age: 24

24 Position: ST

How would he improve Manchester United?

Osimhen scores all types of goals and is a real all-rounder. He has an inept ability to be in the right place at the right time and is a clinical presence in the box.

He is explosive, has a keen eye for goal and possesses lightning speed. We can see him fitting perfectly into Erik ten Hag’s regime.

United have had one weakness this season, and it's certainly a striker which is obtaining great numbers. Wout Weghorst, although fantastic from a team's perspective, has just two goals so far during his Old Trafford career, whereas Anthony Martial has spent more time in the medical tent than on the pitch.

He would guarantee goals, which win games, and ultimately trophies.

Is he worth £150 million?

It's extremely hard to justify whether any player is worth such a ludicrous fee.

However, it's important to note the other potential striking options that Manchester United will be looking at in the market.

Harry Kane and Manchester United would be a match made in heaven and is certainly the biggest competition to Osimhen for their striker spot.

Some would argue that Kane has wasted his career thus far, he has smashed it in terms of individual accolades - however is yet to have silverware to his name, which is simply criminal for a player of the England captain's quality. He guarantees goals and knows the league inside and out.

Ivan Toney is also a man on United's radar. The forward has proved his worth since transitioning into the Premier League and will now be on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs.

These two names will be undeniably cheaper and Premier League proven - which also comes into play.

This leads us to believe that Victor Osimhen is NOT worth £150 million, but not many are. If United can negotiate the right price, he'll be a valuable asset at Old Trafford.