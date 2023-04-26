A ‘leaked’ image purportedly showing Manchester United’s home shirt for the 2023-24 season has been slated by fans.

The photo of the jersey, tweeted by @UtdEIIis, shows an unusual snakeskin-style pattern across it.

It also featured a V-neck with a black and white trim, while the Man Utd badge, along with the Adidas and TeamViewer logos, are all in the usual places.

It was announced in December that United are seeking a new front-of-shirt sponsor after agreeing to end their deal with German company TeamViewer.

TeamViewer, the software company who have been the main sponsor on the front of Man Utd’s shirts since replacing Chevrolet in 2021, will feature on the next batch of shirts unless a new sponsor is found.

"After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club's shirt front sponsorship,” United said in a statement.

"Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

"Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester United's suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026.”

Man Utd’s ‘leaked’ 2023-24 home shirt

Let’s take a look at what Man Utd’s home shirt for the 2023-24 season apparently looks like.

You have to say, that snakeskin-style pattern does look a little odd on first glance.

Here’s what fans have been saying online:

You get the idea.

Video: Is this actually Man Utd’s 2023-24 ‘leaked’ kit?

However, video footage is doing the rounds which appears to show a) the snakeskin-style pattern looking far less prominent, and b) the red kit looking a lot more vibrant.

Check it out:

There’s certainly been a more positive reaction to the video: