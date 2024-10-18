Manchester United could make a shock move for Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella to become their new boss according to reports, as current gaffer Erik ten Hag continues to walk a tightrope when it comes to his future as Red Devils boss.

Just three wins from a possible 10 in all competitions has seen the Dutchman come under fire in his role, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and failing to win in both of their Europa League games. That has seen others linked with the job, but Montella is the latest to be touted and that could see United make a move for the current Turkey head coach.

Montella 'Added' to Manchester United Shortlist

The Italian boss is the latest name to be linked with United

Plenty of other managers have been linked with the potential United post in recent weeks, with Brentford's Thomas Frank, former England boss Gareth Southgate and more all being touted with a potential move to Old Trafford - though Ten Hag has remained in the job after saving himself with draws to Porto and Aston Villa before the international break.

Vincenzo Montella's managerial statistics - record by team in all competitions Team Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Roma (interim) 16 7-4-5 Catania 40 12-15-13 Fiorentina (first spell) 153 81-32-40 Sampdoria 27 6-6-15 AC Milan 64 33-13-18 Sevilla 28 11-7-10 Fiorentina (second spell) 27 6-7-14 Adana Demirspor 76 38-17-21 Turkey 17 9-3-5

And with that in mind, a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Turkish outlet Ajansspor states that United have added Turkey’s national team head coach Montella to their shortlist to replace Ten Hag, only fuelling speculation that the Dutchman will be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks.

The Turkey manager has a contract that runs until the culmination of the 2026 World Cup, in which he will look to see his team qualify for just their third-ever tournament - with the most recent appearance being at the 2002 World Cup in which they came third in the entire tournament after beating Japan and Senegal in the knockout rounds before falling to Brazil in the semi-finals.

Montella's CV is One to Be Marvelled At

He has experience at Serie A and international level

Montella has a vast history of managerial prowess despite being just 50 years of age - taking charge of some of Italy’s biggest sides.

His first foray into management was taking charge of Roma for the second half of the 2010-2011 season at the age of just 37, winning seven of his 16 games in charge in the capital before departing once the campaign was over.

From there, Montella took charge of Catania and kept the Sicilian side in Serie A comfortably with a mid-table finish before taking over at Fiorentina, where they finished fourth in his first three seasons, although he was sacked at the end of these unexpectedly before taking to Sampdoria, which led to a move to AC Milan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vincenzo Montella has won nine of his 17 games for Turkey.

A meddling time at the San Siro saw him then move to Sevilla and Fiorentina, taking time out before moving to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor, faring extremely well in the south before taking on the job of the national team, where Turkey reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2024.

They were a dogged side to beat in the tournament in Germany, recording wins over Czechia and Georgia before advancing past Austria and only narrowly losing to the Netherlands - and so his appointment could be surprisingly good if the Red Devils do decide to make a shock move for his services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-10-24.