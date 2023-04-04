Manchester United take on Brentford with Erik Ten Hag’s men badly needing a win to reignite their top four aspirations.

The Red Devils have picked up just one point from their three league games since their League Cup victory. Further success has come in the other cup competitions, but United have fallen into fifth place due to their poor goal difference, although they have two games in hand on Spurs.

Brentford will pose a serious threat, and the memories of the nadir that was their 4-0 loss to the same side back in August must be on their minds. This was just one of many brilliant victories for Thomas Frank’s side this season, one which sees them pushing for European qualification.

We have all the key details on this important clash below.

When do Man Utd play Brentford?

The match takes place on Wednesday 5th April with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time).

Where will Man Utd vs Brentford be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford, where United have not lost a league game since the opening day of the season.

Can you watch Man Utd vs Brentford on TV?

The simple answer is no, as the game was not scheduled for TV when it was originally meant to take place on February 26th. As such, this has been extended to the rescheduled fixture.

Man Utd vs Brentford history

Unsurprisingly, given Brentford’s 74-year absence from the top flight prior to their promotion in 2021, there is not a great deal of history or rivalry between the clubs.

Their most recent clash is undoubtedly their most famous/infamous, with the Bees demolishing United 4-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium, all four goals coming in the first half. It was a game that saw United drop to the bottom of the table and alarm bells ring around Old Trafford and the entire football world.

Their only other Premier League games were much happier occasions for the Red Devils, with a 3-1 away win and a 3-0 home win being two of the very few highlights of an incredibly bleak 2021/22 season for the club.

The only player of note to play for both clubs is, of course, Christian Eriksen. The Dane had linked up with his former national team Under 17s coach Thomas Frank last season following his return to action after the events of EURO 2020.

His sparkling form in the second half of the season saw him both help secure Brentford’s Premier League status and earn himself a move to United, where he was an integral piece of Erik ten Hag’s side prior to being injured by Andy Carroll in an FA Cup game with Reading in late January.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 16 occasions, with United’s 8 wins to Brentford’s 6 seeming slightly peculiar, given the size of the clubs. There have also been two draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all competitions)

21st January 2023: Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – Premier League

14th May 2022: Man Utd 3-0 Brentford – Premier League

27th February 2022: Brentford 1-3 Man Utd – Premier League

2nd January 2022: Man Utd 2-1 Brentford – League Cup

28th August 2021: Brentford 0-0 Man Utd – Division One

Form guide (last five Premier League games)

Man Utd: L-D-L-W-W – United’s busy schedule has seen league games seem few and far between over the last while. The 2-0 loss at Newcastle was their first since a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton three weeks prior, which came off the back of that 7-0 loss to Liverpool. Before this and the League Cup final win, wins against Leicester (3-0) and Leeds (2-0) had been seen.

Brentford: D-D-W-L-W – Brighton come into the game at Old Trafford off the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brighton, in which Alexis MacAllister’s last-gasp penalty denied them all three points. Prior to the international break, a draw with Leicester (1-1) had followed wins against Southampton (2-0) and Fulham (3-2) and a loss at Everton (1-0).

Man Utd vs Brentford Team News

United remain without Casemiro, with the Brazilian serving the last two games of his four-game suspension. His absence was keenly felt at St. James Park, so midfield adjustments must be made here.

Christian Eriksen is unlikely to be one of said adjustments, with the Danish midfielder having just returned to training following an ankle injury. At the very most, a bench spot versus his former side can be hoped for.

Alejandro Garnacho is set to be out for a few more weeks, while Donny van de Beek is out for the season.

Anthony Martial made his return from the bench in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle and could replace Wout Weghorst in the line-up.

Thomas Frank has no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford but remains without Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter. This should mean he can pick his best side for the game.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Man Utd Predicted Starting XI: de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Martial

Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney

Match prediction

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrate following their side's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Man Utd 2-1 Brentford: United badly need a win to get back on track and should just have enough to take the sting out of the Bees.