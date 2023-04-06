Manchester United take on Everton with both teams battling for points at either ends of the Premier League table.

United won their first league game in four and first since February with a 1-0 home win against Brentford, Marcus Rashford’s goal also being their first since February 19th. This has put Erik ten Hag’s side back into the top four after they briefly fell out of it, and a win here would leave them in third place once again, at least for a few hours.

Everton, on the other hand, find themselves hovering just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. With the bottom half of the table so tightly bunched, Michael Keane’s stunning late equaliser against Spurs could prove absolutely crucial at the end of the season. Anything against United would be a huge bonus for Sean Dyche’s men.

With so much to play for, we have all the key details as Man Utd and Everton clash once again.

When do Man Utd play Everton?

The match takes place on Saturday 8th April with a kick-off time of 12:30pm (UK time).

Where will Man Utd vs Everton be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford, where Everton have won just once since August 1992.

Where can you watch Man Utd vs Everton?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11:30am (UK time).

For Sky viewers, that is channel 413 while for those on Virgin, it’s channel 527.

How can you live stream Man Utd vs Everton?

With the match on BT Sport, it will also be available to view on Sky Go or BT Player on mobile/computer/tablet.

Man Utd vs Everton history

Two of the most famous and storied clubs in English football share a rich history that includes cup finals, brilliant matches and players to have played in both red and blue.

The two FA Cup finals between the pair came 10 years apart, with United emerging victorious in 1985 courtesy of a stunning goal from Norman Whiteside. The game also saw the first red card in Cup final history with United’s Kevin Moran being the holder of the dubious honour.

The result also saw Everton denied a League and Cup double, but in 1995, it would be United who missed out on the double, ending the season empty handed.

20 MAY 1995: FROM LEFT TO RIGHT, GARY ABLETT, BARRY HORNE, PAUL RIDEOUT, GRAHAM STUART AND DANIEL AMOKACHI (FRONT) CELEBRATE WITH THE FA CUP AFTER THEY BEAT MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 IN THE FA CUP FINAL AT WEMBLEY IN LONDON, ENGLAND. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPOR

A week after losing the title by a point to Blackburn Rovers, a Paul Rideout gave the Toffees a shock 1-0 win and denied United back-to-back FA Cups for the only time in their history. They followed up the next season with a double which made it two in three years.

In the Premier League, their first game is one of the most famous with Everton running out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford. It would be 21 years before they won again at the stadium, with it coming against their former manager David Moyes during his ill-fated nine months in charge of United. As fate would have it, Moyes’ final game came at his old ground, as Everton won 2-0.

United lifted their eight Premier League title at Goodison Park in 2003, but a 4-4 draw with the Toffees at home in 2012 proved pivotal as Manchester City pipped them to the title.

While Moyes is the only manager to manage both clubs, numerous players have played for both clubs, none more famously than Wayne Rooney, who left his boyhood club for Old Trafford in 2004, became United’s record goalscorer and won the lot, before returning home 13 years later.

Others to move from Goodison to Old Trafford include Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku, both of whom were much-maligned while with United.

Far more players have gone in the opposite direction, either directly or with a stop-off or two en route. Phil Neville, Mark Hughes, Louis Saha, Andrei Kanchelskis, Tim Howard, Darron Gibson, Tom Cleverley and Morgan Schneiderlin are some of the said names.

Of the current Everton squad, both Michael Keane and James Garner came through the United academy.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 210 occasions, with United having the upper hand with 92 wins to Everton’s 71. Their other 47 games have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all competitions)

6th January 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Everton – FA Cup

Man Utd 3-1 Everton – FA Cup 9th October 2022: Everton 1-2 Man Utd – Premier League

Everton 1-2 Man Utd – Premier League 9th April 2022: Everton 1-0 Man Utd – Premier League

Everton 1-0 Man Utd – Premier League 2nd October 2022: Man Utd 1-1 Everton – Premier League

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – Premier League 6th February 2022: Man Utd 3-3 Everton – Premier League

Man Utd vs Everton Team News

Casemiro will once again miss out as he serves the last of a four-game suspension for his red card against Southampton.

Christian Eriksen has a small chance of making the bench, where he would join Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is unlikely to start with ten Hag claiming he isn’t “game ready” to start right now. Alejandro Garnacho remains out, while Donny van de Beek won’t play again this season.

Everton are also missing a midfielder through suspension, with Abdoulaye Doucoure sitting out the first of three games as a result of his red card against Spurs. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be absent, which has left Sean Dyche without a reliable goalscorer. Andros Townsend is unlikely to feature again this season with a knee injury.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Man Utd Predicted Starting XI: de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Antony, Rashford

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Davies, McNeill; Gray

Match prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Everton: They’ll be made to work for it, but United should have too much quality for the Toffees, particularly at home.