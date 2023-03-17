Manchester United host Fulham this weekend in the only all-Premier League FA Cup quarter final meeting.

United have already captured the Carabao Cup and are looking to make it a clean sweep of the cup competitions this season, with Erik ten Hag’s side also in the quarter final of the Europa League after progressing past Real Betis on Thursday night.

Fulham are looking to continue a remarkable season which has seen them in the Premier League’s top eight from near-day one and buck a yo-yo trend that has dogged them in recent years. A win against United and booking a trip to Wembley would be amongst the most famous in the West London’s club history.

Here is everything you need to know as Manchester United and Fulham battle for a spot in the semi finals of the FA Cup and a trip to Wembley.

When do Man Utd play Fulham?

The match takes place on Sunday March 19th with a kick-off time of 4:30pm (UK time).

Where will Man Utd vs Fulham be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford, where United have amazingly played every single domestic cup game since the start of last season outside of semi-finals and finals.

Can you watch Man Utd vs Fulham on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 3:45pm.

For both Sky and Virgin viewers, that is channel 103.

Man Utd vs Fulham history

The two clubs may not have much of a rivalry to speak of but they do share a rich FA Cup history, and have both been home to several big name players over the years.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 87 occasions, with United winning 53 games to Fulham’s 14. The other 20 games between them have ended in draws.

Amazingly, 14 of their 87 meetings have been in the FA Cup, including the first game between the pair in 1905, via 11v11.

Man Utd vs Fulham FA Cup meetings

That first game in 1905 was in the intermediate round of the competition and led to two replays before Fulham prevailed and progressed into the “actual” first round.

Fulham would again knock out their now-more illustrious opponents in 1908 before United returned the favour in 1926. Following the Munich air disaster, United somehow made the 1958 FA Cup final, defeating the Whites in the process in another tie that was forced to a replay. 1979 saw another replay between the sides, another victory for United and another lost final.

14 Feb 1999: Andy Cole of Manchester United in action during the AXA FA Cup 5th Round match against Fulham played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The match finished in a 1-0 win for Manchester United \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

It would be another 20 years before they met again, as Fulham fell down the leagues and United became the dominant force in English football. 1999 would be Sir Alex Ferguson and the club’s greatest year as they landed a historic treble, with Fulham being dispatched in the fifth round of the cup.

Two years later, Fulham were on the rise and marching towards the Premier League when they drew United at Craven Cottage in the third round of the 2001 FA Cup. A late, late goal from Teddy Sheringham gave United a 2-1 win in what was their first cup game since the 1999 final having pulled out of the 2000 competition at the behest of the FA, who wanted them to travel to Brazil for the Club World Cup.

The clubs met in the quarter finals at Old Trafford in 2004, with Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s double putting United through and on course for another cup triumph.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 6: Ruud Van Nistelrooy of Man Utd scores the first goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 6, 2004 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Their last two meetings in 2009 and 2013 have seen comprehensive victories for United, with a 4-0 win at Craven Cottage and a 4-1 win at Old Trafford respectively.

They will now do battle once again.

Players to have played for both clubs

A host of high-profile players have kitted out in the red of Man Utd and the white of Fulham, none more famous than George Best, who played for the West London club amongst numerous others following the end of his iconic Old Trafford career.

In the Premier League era, Louis Saha, Edwin van der Sar and Chris Smalling moved from the Cottage to the Theatre of Dreams, which led to numerous titles for all of them.

Conversely, United star strikers Andy Cole and Dimitar Berbatov have played for Fulham in the latter stages of their career, both being amongst the best players to play for the club in their modern history.

Of the current Fulham squad, Andreas Pereira and Daniel James are the ex-Red Devils in the ranks. Pereira moved from Old Trafford in the summer and has been a key player for the Cottagers, while James is on loan from Leeds, whom he joined from United in August 2021. The Welsh winger has already made his mark against his former club, equalising in November’s Premier League game which saw Alejandro Garnacho grab all three points for United in a last-gasp 2-1 win.

Charlie Mitten, Paul Parker, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieran Richardson are the four other players to play for both clubs.

Last five meetings

13th November, 2022: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd 8th May, 2021: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham 20th January, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd 9th February, 2019: Fulham 0-3 Man Utd

Fulham 0-3 Man Utd 8th December, 2018: Man Utd 4-1 Fulham

Form Guide – last five games in all competitions

Man Utd: W-D-W-L-W - United have not won either of their last two league games, a 0-0 draw with Southampton following the humiliation that was that 7-0 loss at Anfied. The cups have been a happier hunting ground, with a 5th round win over West Ham (3-1) and a 5-1 aggregate win (4-1 at home, 1-0 away) continuing the club's pursuit of a cup treble.

Fulham: L-L-W-D-W – Fulham’s 3-0 loss at home to Arsenal was a shock to the system but did come without Palhinha, as did the 3-2 loss at Brentford. Prior to that, wins against Brighton and Leeds came either side of a draw with Wolves.

Man Utd vs Fulham Team News

Casemiro distraught after red card against Southampton

United will be missing Casemiro for the first of his four-game ban, which came as a result of his second red card this season against Southampton last weekend. That game also saw United lose Alejandro Garnacho until at least after the international break. The game will come too soon for Christian Eriksen, who is nearing a return while it's anyone's guess if Anthony Martial will be fit at this stage.

Fulham's hopes of a trip to Wembley are massively boosted with the availability of their own star midfielder following suspension, Palhinha, who missed the last two games having accumulated 10 yellow cards so far this season. Layvin Kurzawa, Neeskens Kebano and Tom Cairney remain on the sideline.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Man Utd predicted XI: de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw: Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes; Rashford, Weghorst, Antony

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha Pereira; Reid, Soloman, Mitrovic

Prediction

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Antony of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Man Utd 2-1 Fulham: The absence of Casemiro and the return of Palhinha should make this a tight encounter. However, United should still have too much for Fulham, especially at home where they haven’t lost since September.