Manchester United take on Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first tie set to take place on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side have been on top of the world as of late. They beat Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the previous round and then subsequently lifted their first trophy in seven years as they defeated Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. However, this weekend having just gone they were massively brought back down to earth as they were on the receiving end of an absolute battering from Liverpool in the Premier League, conceding a record seven goals in the league.

Manuel Pellegrini's side on the other hand have been in astounding form. They're undefeated in four games in La Liga, including a huge result against Real Madrid on the weekend that ended in a goalless draw.

One thing is for certain, this should be a cracker. So, let's dive right into things. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture.

When do Man Utd play Real Betis?

The two sides will meet in their first leg Europa League match on Thursday 9th March 2023 and the match will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT. The Red Devils have the home advantage for the first game, meaning the match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How to Watch Man Utd vs Real Betis

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that this match will be on TV, and it will also be available to live stream. This means as well as watching the game on TV; you can also watch it on your mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops and PCs.

What TV Channel is Man Utd vs Real Betis on in the UK?

With multiple Europa League games live on BT Sport at the same time, you need to make sure you are on the right TV channel for this specific match.

Man Utd vs Real Betis will be on TV Channel BT Sport 1. Coverage will start at 7:30 PM GMT.

How to live stream Man Utd vs Real Betis in the UK

What is great about having this game on BT Sport is the fact that it can also be live-streamed on mobile devices, laptops and PCs. You will be able to live stream the Europa League match if you have a BT Sport account that has a subscription.

You can buy a monthly pass and which will allow you to have an account and watch all the football on BT Sport for 30 days. This pass costs you £29.99.

Man Utd vs Real Betis Team News

Alongside long-term injuries with Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen, Manchester United may have some new men in the infirmary room. Casemiro did not look himself against Liverpool, and it remains a mystery whether he's fit enough to start in this one. Victor Lindelof and the ever-injury-plagued Anthony Martial are aslo both unlikely to feature.

As for the Spanish side, a devastating blow for them is that they're without star man Nabil Fekir after the French wonder suffered a cruciate injury, ruling him out until the end of the season. Some good news from camp Betis is that Sergio Canales appears to be fit again after some time out, he'll be welcomed with open arms back into the side.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted XI:

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Malacia; Sabitzer, McTominay, Fernandes; Sancho, Weghorst, Rashford

Real Betis Predicted XI:

Bravo; Sabaly, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Rodri, Perez; Iglesias

Head-to-Head Record

This is actually the first-ever meeting between the two sides. This is the 12th different Spanish side Man Utd have faced in European competitions, which is a club record.

Manchester United Europa League form:

W - W - W - D - W

Man Utd form (all competitions):

D - W - W - W - L

Real Betis Europa League form:

W - W - D - W - W

Real Betis form (all competitions):

L - W - W - W - D

Who will come out on top in this fierce Europa League clash?