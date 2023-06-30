Houston, Texas will host a clash of two European giants this summer as Real Madrid face off against Manchester United as part of their pre-season tours of the United States.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game:

When do Man Utd play Real Madrid?

Man Utd and Real Madrid are scheduled to play on the 26th of July, but United and Real fans may have to make a few cups of coffee to stay up for the entirety of the games with kick off scheduled for 12am BST.

The tie comes just 24 hours after United face Wrexham in San Diego, famously owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

United face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund as part of their pre-season tour, while Los Blancos face AC Milan, Manchester United and Juventus.

Where will Man Utd vs Real Madrid be played?

NRG Stadium in Houston Texas will be the venue for the pre-season friendly. The stadium is host to the NFL’s Houston Texans

The stadium, which has a retractable roof, has held host to two Super Bowls – Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The stadium will be one of 16 sites to host matches for 2026 Men’s World Cup and has a capacity of just over 72,000.

Tickets are still available for the fixture in Houston, but they will not come cheap.

Per Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket available for the July fixture will cost just shy of $100, whilst the most expensive tickets will cost upwards of $700.

What players will be playing in Man Utd vs Real Madrid?

Some of the biggest names in football are scheduled to take the field in front of the American crowd at NRG stadium.

Former Real Madrid player Casemiro will be lining up against his former side, while we can expect United stars Marcus Rashford, Lautaro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes to feature for the red half of Manchester.

Real fans will be hoping to get a preview of new superstar signing Jude Bellingham ahead of the upcoming La Liga season, while Vinicius jnr, Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger are all expected to be in the pre-season squad traveling to North America.

Where can I stream Man Utd vs Real Madrid?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have not been confirmed as of yet, but will no doubt be confirmed in due course.

The best places to keep eyes on are both teams' in-house media networks, MUTV and Real Madrid Television.

Every Premier League pre-season fixture